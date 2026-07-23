Amanda Batula Is Not Pregnant Despite Viral Video That Fueled Fan Speculation, Sources Say

Amanda Batula is setting the record straight after a playful social media moment sparked widespread pregnancy speculation.

According to an Us Weekly exclusive published on July 22, the “In the City” star is not pregnant despite online rumors that gained traction following a viral TikTok she filmed with boyfriend West Wilson. Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Batula is not expecting, though one insider said the couple has discussed starting a family in the future.

Sources Say Amanda Batula Is Not Expecting

An insider told Us Weekly that while Batula is not pregnant, having children remains part of her long-term plans with Wilson.

“Amanda isn’t pregnant but she wants to have kids with West in the near future,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Which is why the cast is still mad at her because it seems she had these intentions all along.”

A second source also confirmed to Us Weekly that Batula is not pregnant. The outlet reported that representatives for both Batula and Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Viral TikTok Sparked Pregnancy Rumors

Speculation began after fans noticed Batula wearing a loose-fitting dress while attending a wedding with Wilson in Montana earlier this month.

The couple later leaned into the online chatter by posting a humorous TikTok. In the video, Wilson filmed Batula shopping for jars of pickles and tubs of ice cream, two foods commonly associated with pregnancy cravings. Batula also wore an oversized pink-and-white striped shirt, prompting even more discussion among fans.

Although the video included no caption, Us Weekly reported that Wilson interacted with viewers in the comments by liking several messages from fans who appreciated the couple’s lighthearted approach to the rumors.

Their Relationship Became Public Earlier This Year

Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship in March after months of speculation. Their romance surprised many fans, particularly because both had previously downplayed reports that they were more than friends.

According to Us Weekly, Batula’s relationship reveal came after her split from ex-husband Kyle Cooke, while Wilson had previously been linked to Batula’s former friend Ciara Miller.

During the recent season finale of “In the City”, Cooke confronted Batula about her relationship with Wilson.

“It makes me so f***ing upset,” Cooke said.

He later added: “You point blank lied to me about West.”

Despite ongoing fan speculation, Us Weekly’s sources maintain that Batula is not expecting a baby, even as she and Wilson continue building their relationship and looking ahead to the future.

Getty West Wilson, Amanda Batula