Beloved Bachelor Nation Couple Shares Heartbreaking Health News About Their Son

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici shared news that their 8-year-old son, Isaiah, has recently been hospitalized.

In an Instagram post on July 21, Giudici shared numerous photos and videos of her son in the hospital.

“This past week has been a rough one for the Lowes,” she wrote. “Our precious boy Isaiah was admitted to Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Our wonderful pediatrician noticed some symptoms at our annual appointment that stuck out to her. He had lost 11 pounds since his last visit (we thought he just had a growth spurt) and had been drinking and peeing A LOT (it’s really hot here in the summer). Otherwise healthy and active, she ran some tests and sent us to the emergency room based on those alarming results. Thankful for the nurses, doctors and staff who gave us a 4 year college education on his condition in 4 days.”

“his tough boy has endured countless injections, four days away from his home and a lifestyle and routine that feels very very foreign. He’s done all this without losing his playful spirit and a joy that doesn’t make sense. A lot of tears, pain and confusion too, but he has been a trooper, no question about it,” Giudici continued, “Isaiah is my new hero and I am so proud to be his mama. Prayers for him, his siblings and his parents are welcomed as we navigate this new normal. ❤️”

Fans Show Support To Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Members of Bachelor Nation showed their support in the comments of Giudici’s post.

“So sorry that you have a baby that is struggling, but he is so lucky to have you right by his side. Prayers up for continued guidance that you trust!,” former star of “The Bachelorette” Trista Sutter said.

“Love you guys ❤️ you’re such amazing parents, and your kiddos are so blessed to have been born to you,” Lauren Zima commented.

“Sweet boy. I’m so sorry and know your mama heart hurts right now, but Isaiah is so lucky to have you as his guiding light,” Lesley Murphy, who also appeared on Lowe’s Bachelor season, shared.

Others shared similar stories and experiences in an effort to comfort the couple.

“My daughter was diagnosed at 2 years old! It was so overwhelming and there’s so much to learn, I definitely understand how rough it feels those first few days and even months to follow. She just turned 6 now and she’s doing great! Diabetes has just become second nature to us, she has an Omnipod and Dexcom which thank God for the technology! Sending prayers to you guys and sweet Isaiah! ❤️,” one person wrote.

“I am with you! My daughter was diagnosed almost 2 years ago at 5 years old. This is such an incredible community of people. I’m not a pro, but as a fellow mom and T1D warrior caretaker, I’m here if you ever want to reach out!,” another person posted.

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici’s Relationship

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Lowe starred on The Bachelor season 17 in 2013, meeting and ultimately proposing to Giudici in the finale. The couple got married the following year and have welcomed three children.