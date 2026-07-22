Kelis, 46, Looks Sensational in Metallic Thong Bikini for Sultry Beach Snapshots

Singer and chef Kelis wowed her followers in a string bikini on the beach in Watamu, Kenya, while promoting her skin products.

The 46-year-old star, who trained part-time as a saucier and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, launched her own Food, Beauty and Wellness brand, Bounty & Full.

Outside of music, Kelis, who appeared on “The Masked Singer UK” as Daisy, has continued to work in the food industry. In 2014, Kelis hosted her own show, Saucy and Sweet, on the Cooking Channel.

The following year, the “Milkshake” hitmaker released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate. In 2020, Kelis starred in Netflix’s “Cooked with Cannabis.”

Kelis in Metallic Bikini on the Beach

Kelis last released a studio album in 2014, “Food.” However, she has continued to tour her back catalog while promoting Bounty & Full.

In her Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 21, Kelis wowed in a matching string bikini thong set. She wrapped herself up in a thin cover up and went barefoot on the beach.

Kelis accessorized herself with numerous bangles, necklaces, earrings, rings, and an ankle bracelet. She wore her long locks in dreads and appeared to have a natural makeup look going on.

The BRIT Award winner kept her nails short, which were decorated with a 3D design.

In the first slide, Kelis was captured from head to toe in front of a dreamy blue sky and the sea. She crossed her legs over and raised her arms behind her head.

The talented singer gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made everything look effortless.

In the second pic, she was snapped closer up. Gazing to her right, she showed off her side profile while closing her eyes.

In a video, Kelis was filmed from behind while walking towards the sea. The sultry clip boasted her incredible surroundings, which looked peaceful and calming.

“Summer is back and I’ll be beach hopping the whole time,” she wrote in her caption. “Ladies don’t forget to join my skin challenge,” Kelis added while promoting her skin products: “SKIN FOOD x TURMERIC x AFRICAN BLACK SOAP add code ULTIMATEGLOW10.”

Over the top of the carousel played Kelis’ song “Glow,” taken from her album “Tasty.”

Fans Praise ‘Beautiful’ Kelis

Sharing the update with her 2.8 million followers, Kelis’ post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 59,000 likes and over 2,600 comments.

“Beautiful shots of your beautiful self,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Body tea! Face insanely Gorgeous! Walk lethal!” another person shared.

“Stunning shots Kelis!!! Stay You!!!” a third remarked.

“You look great Ma’am,” a fourth said.

“Looking amazing,” a fifth fan shared.

Kelis Reveals Cooking Helped Her ‘Cultivate’ Her Voice

In 2023, Kelis revealed to National Geographic that training at Le Cordon Bleu was “one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

She explained: “I grew up watching my mum cook, but I didn’t know what to expect in culinary school. It helped me cultivate my voice and figure out things about myself.”

“As a musician, going to school [graduating in 2008] and figuring out that I could thrive at something else brought back music for me; I recognised I could do it because I love it and not because I had to, and I can do other things that I love equally.”