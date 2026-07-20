Netflix Shares Most-Watched Movies for First Half of 2026

With the halfway point of 2026 having passed, Netflix has shared the most-watched movies of 2026 so far. This data includes views that accrued between January 2026 and June 2026, so movies that were released in July will be on the second-half of the year’s viewer report, assuming they accumulate enough views to rank in the top 10.

The data from Netflix is quite interesting when it comes to movies, as not all of the movies ranking in the top 10 for views were released in 2026. However, movies offer an experience that’s easier to re-watch, given the shorter length of a movie compared to an entire series, which could impact the viewing numbers for movies.

Maybe you’re looking for your next movie night pick or just want to see where the movies you enjoyed this year rank on Netflix. Here are the most-watched movies on Netflix for the first half of 2026.

10 Movies on Netflix in 2026 So Far

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Netflix has had some strong numbers for movies in 2026 so far. “War Machine” topped the list, but “KPop Demon Hunters” managed to land a spot in the top five despite having been released over a year ago.

Non-English films saw some wins in the first half of 2026 as well, even if they didn’t make it to the top 10 list. The most-watched Non-English film is “Dhurandhar” from India with 37 million views. Spain also saw success with titles like “Firebreak” reaching 34 million views and “The Marked Woman” reaching 26 million views.

As for the most-watched movies, here’s the full list.

“War Machine” with 147 million views. “The Rip” with 136 million views. “Swapped” with 131 million views. “KPop Demon Hunters” with 130 million views. “Apex” with 129 million views. “Thrash” with 100 million views. “People We Meet on Vacation” with 78 million views. “The Crash” with 65 million views. “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” with 64 million views. “Office Romance” with 58 million views.

Movies Coming to Netflix Later in 2026

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There are still a number of upcoming movies to look forward to arriving on Netflix in the last half of the year.

“Enola Holmes 3” arrived in early July, missing the time-frame for this ranking, but still quickly climbing past 20 million views. This movie continues Enola’s adventures, but this time the person who goes missing is the renowned investigator, Sherlock Holmes, which adds a personal drive to Enola’s search for him.

“The Last House” is set to arrive on Netflix on August 7. This sci-fi thriller focuses on a family that ends up trapped in their house and must figure out how to survive while their resources run out and a threat makes leaving a dangerous option.

For something lighter and more family-friendly, “Steps” is arriving on an undecided date in 2026. This animated film focuses on one of Cinderella’s step-sisters, Lilith, who is misunderstood and must team up with Cinderella to save the kingdom.

If these movies aren’t catching your attention, then you also have plenty of options for films beyond Netflix. Of course, that includes the recently released film that’s already dominating box offices, “The Odyssey” from Christopher Nolan.