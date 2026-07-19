Christopher Nolan’s Epic Poem Adaptation: 5 Fast Facts About ‘The Odyssey’

“The Odyssey” is a retelling of Homer’s epic poem detailing Odysseus’ journey home after the Trojan War, which ended up not being a simple trip back home. While there are a lot of fictional elements added to the poem, there is historical evidence that a conflict did occur between the Greeks and the location where Troy would have been.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation has a star-studded cast, featuring actors such as Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Zendaya as Athena. The effort of the cast and crew already seems to be paying off, as “The Odyssey” has already hit $120 million in its box office opening.

It might’ve been a while since you’ve had to read “The Odyssey” if it was part of your curriculum, so let’s take a look at some information about Homer’s epic poem that could be useful for understanding the details of Nolan’s version.

1. Helen Was the Start of the Trojan War

Getty Lupita Nyong’O.

Helen is played by Lupita Nyong’o in Nolan’s version. As the story goes in Homer’s version, Helen was married to Menelaus and considered to be the most beautiful woman in the world. Paris, a prince of Troy, visited Helen in Sparta while Menelaus was away, and the result was that Helen left Sparta to go to Troy with him.

Menelaus was angered, and he banded together with other Greek city-states to attack Troy and retrieve Helen. This would end up taking a decade, and the Greeks only succeeded because of their Trojan Horse ploy.

2. What Was the Trojan Horse Ploy?

Getty Matt Damon at a photocall for “The Odyssey.”

Naturally, if you bring up the Trojan Horse, it helps to explain what the plan was beyond the well-known reference that’s still used in modern vocabulary and how it was able to deliver the Greeks a victory.

The Trojan Horse was a wooden structure shaped like a horse that was presented to the Trojans as a gift, which the Greeks said was a peace offering for Athena, by one Greek soldier who claimed to be left behind. The truth was that the Greeks were hiding inside the horse. That way, when the horse was accepted and brought into Troy’s walls, the Greeks could attack.

3. Odysseus’ Journey Starts After the War

Getty Matt Damon attends “The Odyssey” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater

The Trojan War is important as the reason why Odysseus was away from home in the first place, and his journey home starts after the war is concluded. Unfortunately for Odysseus, the trip back to Ithaca isn’t an easy one due to the interference of obstacles such as Circe, a cyclops, and sirens. It also doesn’t help that Calypso (Charlize Theron) traps Odysseus for seven years to try and make him her husband.

Then, by the time he returns to Ithaca, Penelope has to keep warding off suitors who want to take his place while she waits for Odysseus to come back.

4. Zeus’ Law and Penelope’s Plight

Getty Anne Hathaway at ‘The Odyssey’ premiere.

In Ithaca, Penelope has many suitors who are waiting for her to admit that Odysseus is likely dead, which means that one of them can become her next husband. However, Penelope refuses to admit this, and she holds onto the belief that Odysseus is alive and will return.

Zeus’ Law helps Penelope a bit. Zeus is the protector of strangers and guests, so his law is the understanding that a host will provide food and shelter to guests, and the guests will be respectful and not overstay their welcome.

5. Who is Sinon, Elliot Page’s Character?

Getty Elliot Page

Sinon, played by Elliot Page, has been a character of interest, and part of that is likely due to how Sinon isn’t one of the characters that appears in Homer’s “The Odyssey.” However, Sinon was important to the victory of the Trojan War, because he was the Greek who claimed to be left behind with the Trojan Horse, convincing the Trojans to accept the horse and take it into their city.

While Sinon doesn’t appear in Homer’s work, he’s featured in Virgil’s “Aeneid.” Sinon’s story varies a bit depending on which version you read, but the general idea is that Sinon lets himself be captured by the Trojans, convinces them that he’s been left behind by the Greeks, and he manages to trick them into bringing the Trojan Horse into the city.

“The Odyssey” is now in theaters, and while a bit of background can provide useful context, it isn’t required for watching Christopher Nolan’s film.