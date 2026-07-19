Bill and Ted’s Most Excellent Next Project Is One That Nobody Saw Coming

It’s been a long, strange trip for William S. Preston Esq. and Theodore Logan III — and an exciting new project on the horizon demonstrates that the saga that started in 1989 with “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is not over yet.

Fans of the head-banging duo — famously portrayed by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves — were thrilled when the actors reunited for the 2020 film “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” arriving more than 30 years after the first film.

Those same fans can be forgiven for assuming that would be the last they’d see of the most triumphant duo, but that assumption has been shattered by the announcement of a brand-new “Bill & Ted” project in the pipeline.

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A Most Excellent Rock Opera

Playbill reports that the pals’ exploits will continue in a new stage production, a rock opera currently being developed in coordination with Emerson College, Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory.

“Bill & Ted’s Most Excellent Rock Opera” is being written by Chris Matheson, co-writer of the “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” screenplay.

The production will feature an original score from Jason Lytle of the indie rock band Grandaddy.

Shaped By Students

According to Playbill, a nine-day “developmental workshop” will be held at Emerson from September 12-20, with a goal of holding the world premiere in Boston at some point in 2027.

The colleges’ involvement is described as a “unique partnership” that “will see student actors, musicians, and designers working alongside industry professionals throughout the development process” as the musical takes shape.

“We wanted to challenge the traditional development model,” said Russell Miller, co-founder of Freedom Theatricals, in a statement. “By partnering with Emerson and Berklee, we’re creating an environment where students aren’t simply observing the process, they’re helping shape it. New work thrives on fresh perspectives, and there is tremendous value in putting emerging artists at the center of a show’s earliest development.”

A Time-Traveling Musical

Per Playbill, the musical will follow Bill and Ted “as they transform their legendary time-travel history report into a live rock opera, an endeavor that will see the return of such franchise-favorite historical figures as Beethoven, Joan of Arc, Abraham Lincoln, Genghis Khan, Napoleon, and Sigmund Freud.” Those historical figures will join forces to become the duo’s onstage backing band.

“This project gave us an opportunity to revisit Bill and Ted in a way that feels true to the spirit of the films that Ed [Solomon] and I created together, while creating something entirely new and organic for the stage,” added Matheson, who will serve as director of the upcoming Emerson workshop. “At its heart, the story is still about friendship, music, and the idea that optimism can change the world. We need to play with each other, in the end that’s what Bill and Ted is all about.”

Added Lytle: “Writing this score has been an exciting creative challenge. The goal has been to capture the humor, heart, and unpredictability of these characters while building a musical language that works in the theatre. It’s been a chance to explore everything from rock and metal to more intimate moments, all in service of the story.”