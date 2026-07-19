‘Obsession’ Star Inde Navarrette Freaks Out Over Rare Copy of Classic Game

Inde Navarrette loves video games. Years before her breakout role in Curry Barker’s “Obsession,” she built an impressive following for her gameplay content. Her YouTube channel currently has 255,000 subscribers, and she recently shared a three-hour stream of her playing “The Last of Us.” While fans are clamoring for Navarrette to get an Oscar nomination, she hasn’t let the film’s blockbuster success go to her head.

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On July 18, Navarrette attended the 2026 Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York City. While the weekend focuses on sports, Fantastics Games is now in its second year, a very popular addition to the festival. It brings together celebrities and content creators for showdowns across eight sports challenges. Prizes include $1 million in cash and a 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri.

Fan Gifts Actor Ultra-Rare Copy of 2009 Game

Inde Navarrette was making her rounds at Fanatics Fest when a fan surprised her with a super rare copy of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2,” much to Navarrette’s shock. Her face immediately lit up as she realized she had her hands on the game, still sealed in a display case. “One recently sold for $1,000!” the fan said in a clip posted on the festival’s official Instagram account.

But don’t expect the actor to ever part with it. “Well, I’m not selling this one,” she replied, adding that she’ll definitely keep it in her bedroom.

Navarrette appeared on a live panel on an invitation from Activision Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl. She sat alongside NBA star Kevin Durant and Infinity Ward director Mark Grigsby. “We just want to celebrate her and the amazing success of ‘Obsession’ and to see her blow up,” Bahl told the attendees.

Fanatics Fest presented “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” to throngs of fans, the franchise’s first major appearance at the sports event

Inde Navarrette Turns to Streaming

In the 18 months after filming “Obsession,” Navarrette didn’t book any acting roles, so she turned to other avenues to keep the lights on. “I wanted to pay rent, and I wanted to do things. So I was walking dogs, I was streaming, doing everything I could,” she told Complex.

She built her own PC in 2022 and started gaming as an outlet. But she quickly turned to streaming just for fun. “I loved streaming and watching,” she added, “and then I would have so much fun playing video games to the point where I was like, ‘I’m doing this by myself in my room. Why don’t I try?'”

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Over the past several weeks, the star has shared other YouTube videos of her playing games and interacting with her fans. Video games also included “Outlast” and “Detroit: Become Human.”

“Obsession” grossed $430 million, becoming one of the most successful horror films of all time. The horror/thriller is now streaming on Peacock. The runaway box office hit has already led Navarrette to meetings with several Hollywood big shots, including Michael Mann, who is currently developing “Heat 2.”