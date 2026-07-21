Robert Irwin Gets Emotional as He Offers Support to ‘The Next Pro’ Star Who Also Endured Parental Loss

Australian conservationist, “Dancing with the Stars” winner, and the host of the new “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” Robert Irwin, has been getting emotional with one of “The Next Pro” contestants with whom he shares a mutual parental loss.

Irwin, 22, has always come across as a genuinely nice guy — much like his late father, the wonderful Steve Irwin — and that certainly shone through when he surprised “The Next Pro” contestant Allen Genkin, 36, with a surprise visit ahead of the show’s second episode.

Their meeting aired during that second episode. With a vulnerable Genkin preparing to give a deeply personal performance devoted to his late mother, Irwin dropped by for a chat with him.

Irwin, of course, lost his father a couple of months before his third birthday, and offered Genkin his support amid their shared loss.

Robert Irwin Tells Allen Genkin ‘I’ll Be Right There With You’

Getty Robert Irwin.

Per The Daily Mail and a story Robert Irwin shared on his Instagram account, the meeting between Irwin and Allen Genkin was highly emotional.

Genkin told Irwin, “My mom, she died when I was 15. You know, I lost my best friend.” He continued, “You know, 20 years have gone by, and they say, you know, time heals all wounds, but it really doesn’t.”

Irwin affirmed that notion with a concise “Nope.”

Genkin went on, saying, “And the only way I could really do it justice is to really showcase it through art. And that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Irwin then told Genkin, “I understand what it’s like to lose someone and, when I did ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ I was given this opportunity to do a dedication dance to my mom. As soon as that music stopped, my mom joined me on stage, and I completely broke down.” He went on, saying, “It’s like you’re facing something for this first time in your life that you’ve never had the strength to face. But movement and dance, that is the thing that gives you the ability to face that.”

Genkin replied, “I think this is gonna be the closest I’ve been to her since,” to which Irwin emotionally responded, “Yeah.”

At that point, Irwin grabbed Genkin and gave him a huge hug, telling him, “I’ll be right there with you.”

But Robert Irwin wasn’t the only person to offer Allen Genkin support. His fans and followers were also there with him every step of the way.

Genkin’s Followers Say His Mom Would Be Proud

Prior to his performance on the second episode of “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” Allen Genkin took to Instagram to remind his fans and followers to watch.

Since his performance aired, as it remains the most recent post on his account, its comments section is teeming with messages of love and support.

One of Genkin’s followers commented, “I couldn’t keep the tears from falling as I watched you tell your story through that amazing dance and the music was perfect to help with all of those emotions you showed as you danced. It was sad yet beautiful and I can definitely relate since I lost my Grandfather to cancer May 31, 2021. I know your Mom is smiling from heaven and is proud of you 👏 ❤️.”

Another of his followers said, “Luved ure dance tonight @allengenkin I could relate all too well. Beautiful job.”

Someone else wrote, “I’m sorry that you lost your mom when you were 15 Allen. As I watched you dance tonight to tell your story about your mom, it had me in tears. My mom and I were best friends. I lost her 3 years ago. My husband passed away on February 1, 2026 due to horrific cancer. We were married for 32 years. Losing loved ones, who were so close to you, is really hard. 😥🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

“Your guys’ dance was absolutely beautiful and everything we have come to expect from DWTS ❤️❤️❤️,” noted another Instagram user.

Finally, one person commented, “That was a BEAUTIFUL performance tonight 😢❤️‍🩹 I know you made your mom proud 🥲.”

We’re so glad Allen Genkin has so much support. Needless to say, alongside his partner Adele Zaikman, he nailed his Rumba to Charlie Puth’s “See You Again (Piano)” and made it safely through to week three.