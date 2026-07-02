Harry Styles Celebrates England’s World Cup Victory with Fans Before Wembley Show

Harry Styles had one more reason to celebrate before taking the stage at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, July 1. Moments before his latest “Together, Together” concert, the singer joined thousands of fans in cheering on England as the team secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Fan videos shared on Instagram capturing Styles watching the match on the stadium’s big screens alongside concertgoers who had arrived early for a special pre-show screening. When England completed its comeback, the 32-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement, jumping up and down, pumping his fists, and embracing fans gathered near the stage before heading backstage to prepare for the night’s performance.

The celebration quickly became a memorable start to the evening, blending two major events taking place at Wembley: England’s World Cup run and Styles’ record-breaking concert residency.

Harry Styles and Wembley Shared the World Cup Moment

England’s victory didn’t come easily. After falling behind early, the team battled back behind two goals from captain Harry Kane to defeat DR Congo 2-1 and advance to the next round of the tournament.

As the final whistle blew, excitement swept through Wembley Stadium. Videos posted by fans showed Styles smiling, waving toward different sections of the crowd, and sharing hugs with concertgoers who were celebrating the result alongside him.

The moment reflected the atmosphere surrounding his London residency, where music and football have frequently crossed paths in recent weeks. During several Wembley performances, Styles has incorporated football-inspired moments into the show, including performances of “Three Lions” as England’s World Cup campaign has continued.

According to NME, that nod to England’s football culture even caught the attention of David Baddiel, one of the song’s writers, who joked that he was happy to “waive the royalties” after seeing Styles perform the anthem.

His Wembley Residency Continues to Make History

Harry is currently in the middle of a 12-night run at Wembley Stadium in support of his latest album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” The residency has already made history as the longest single-artist run ever staged at the iconic venue, surpassing previous records set by Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

Beyond performing songs from his newest album, Styles has surprised audiences with snippets of classic tracks throughout the residency, giving each night its own unique moments. The concerts have also generated headlines outside the music itself, from changes to Wembley Stadium’s policies during the recent U.K. heat wave to fan reactions across social media.

Just days before celebrating England’s World Cup victory, Styles briefly sparked concern after appearing to choke during a performance of “As It Was.” Fan-recorded videos showed him coughing and falling to the stage before quickly recovering and finishing the show, reassuring fans that he was okay.

With two Wembley performances still remaining before taking the “Together, Together” tour to South America, North America, and Australia later this year, Styles continues to give fans memorable moments both on and off the stage. This time, it wasn’t a surprise song or a special guest that had Wembley buzzing—it was watching one of England’s biggest pop stars celebrate his country’s World Cup victory alongside thousands of fans before the show even began.