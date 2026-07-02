Snow-Kissed Love Stories Take Over Hallmark Channel Tomorrow With Cozy Christmas Favorites — July 3

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Friday, July 3. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Believe in Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Beatrice reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she’s skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan, she begins to question what’s real and what’s part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings.

Starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon.

“Believe in Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024.

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Ryan is a elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell.

“The Most Colorful Time of the Year” premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 9, 2022.

‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Longing to be accepted for herself and not just her wealth, an heiress heads to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she discovers the joys of a simple Christmas, community, and maybe even love.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo.

“A Glenbrooke Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 12, 2020.

‘Christmas Tree Lane’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition. She’s shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is actually working for the company Meg’s fighting.

Stars Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price.

“Christmas Tree Lane” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on October 24, 2020.

‘A December Bride’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Aspiring interior designer Layla is dreading the Christmastime wedding of her cousin who’s marrying Layla’s ex-fiancé. Although Seth is the one responsible for introducing the bride and groom, she begrudgingly accepts his offer to be her date as she’s out of options. Seth gets carried away at the reception and announces they’re engaged, forcing a mortified Layla to keep up the pretense.

Stars Daniel Lissing and Jessica Lowndes.

“A December Bride” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 20, 2016.

‘Santa Tell Me’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka.

“Santa Tell Me” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2024.

‘Single on the 25th’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing is worse than being single at Christmastime because everywhere she looks, couples are kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own! When she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a financial analyst who prides himself on being happily unattached, he notices Nell struggling with being alone and decides to share tips on how to keep the holidays festive. Cooper inspires Nell to challenge her insecurities and find happiness in being on her own. In turn, Nell helps Cooper realize he’s missing out on real connection. In the fun partnership that forms, the friendly singles’ Christmas together starts to feel like something more. Their special connection falls apart when Nell finds out Cooper only offered to help because he felt sorry Nell had to spend the holidays alone. To make Christmas truly magical this year, Cooper must show real growth of character while Nell finds her own strength in being single during the holidays. Inspired by the song “Single on the 25th” by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing.

“Single on the 25th” premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2025.