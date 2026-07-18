Nara Smith Shares Recovery Update for Daughter Whimsy

Over two weeks ago, social media poured out support for Nara Smith and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, after Nara shared devastating news about their daughter. Their 2-year-old, Whimsy, was diagnosed with cancer. Smith talked about the gut-wrenching news in a TikTok video she shared to help other parents in similar situations. Now, Smith has revealed that Whimsy is in remission.

Nara Smith’s Latest TikTok

Nara Smith recently took to her TikTok account to give an update on her daughter’s health. She begins the video by thanking her audience for the outpouring of support. Smith talks about how she and her husband Lucky have been going through their daughter’s cancer treatments for the past 8 months. Afterward, she reveals that they didn’t want to share the news until her treatment was done, and she is now in remission.

“The whole point of me sharing our experience was to shed light on what so many families go through and battle privately. Going through chemo treatments opened my eyes to how expensive medical care is and what a toll it takes on families specifically.” Smith continues, stating that she has been researching various charities to support families in need. She also linked to a GoFundMe page that includes links to other GoFundMe causes. Each cause supports children and families dealing with cancer.

The page currently has 143 followers with 60 people inspired. The “What They Care About” section states: “Childhood cancer showed us the hope strangers can give. I never want a family to feel alone on this road. Sharing their fundraisers here to lighten the load 🤍.” There are currently four featured causes.

Nara Smith ended her TikTok by saying that she doesn’t know whether life will “feel normal again.” She offers well wishes for families going through a similarly difficult time.

Nara’s Initial Video About The Diagnosis

@naraazizasmith Thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through this and out the other end 🤍 ♬ original sound – Nara Smith

On July 1st, Nara Smith made a video to her 12.6 million followers, informing them that her 2-year-old daughter Whimsy has cancer. Smith talked about the diagnostic and treatment process. She said that she has received incredible support from families in the children’s hospital. Because of this, she wanted to share her story to help other families going through the same thing.

She shared two more posts on her TikTok after the initial informative video. One was a heartbreaking photo slide that showed Whimsy needing to have her hair shaved. The other was a video of clips with Nara Smith, Lucky Blue Smith, and their daughter as the cancer treatment progressed. Besides that, the family has understandably not been active on social media.

Nara Smith initially rose to notoriety due to her homemade recipes and soft-spoken narration in her videos. Audiences were fascinated by the way that she would make everything from scratch and her “soft life” content. While she never showed her children’s faces on her social media, she would often make food for them in her videos and talk about them.

From the moment she revealed the cancer diagnosis, many on social media immediately showed support for the family and young toddler. Fans are relieved to hear of the remission and are giving well wishes in the comments.