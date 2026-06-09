Cameron Mathison Shares Photos of His Sweet ‘Daddy Daughter Day’ — Check Out the Star in Glasses & Dreamy Pool

Cameron Mathison’s children may not be home as much these days thanks to the fact that they’ve grown up and moved on; however, he still makes sure to get some quality time with them whenever possible.

In fact, the former Hallmark star and “All My Children” alum has just given fans a look at a sun-filled day that he spent with his daughter, Leila.

This Daddy Daughter Day Included a Pool, Popcorn and Photos

“Daddy daughter day with my girl 🎬☀️,” Cameron wrote in the caption of an Instagram post he shared on Monday, June 8. The star included photos of the time he spent with Leila, starting with a few that show him in a pool that is a gorgeous shade of blue.

The last image seems to be a selfie taken by Cameron that shows Leila in the background. While she looks lovely in a red bikini, he looks both chic and charming in clear glasses.

“Pool, popcorn, and all the laughs in between,” Cameron continued in the caption. “I’m usually the one annoying her taking all the photos — this time she turned the tables on me.”

“❤️ Love you, Lulu,” he added, before noting, “Last one is my fave (obviously).”

Cameron’s social media followers appreciated both the pics and the meaning behind the post, with one person leaving a comment, writing, “Precious moments, every second of it! ❤️”

“Making memories! ❤️,” another fan added.

A third Instagram user wrote, “Awesome daddy daughter day! A love that will last a lifetime! Cherish every moment 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾”

“Love these pictures! You look so amazing and your daughter is so beautiful!! ❤️,” came from another fan.

Cameron Has Opened Up About Being an ‘Empty Nester’

If you weren’t aware, Cameron happens to have two children that he shares with his ex-wife, Vanessa Mathison — daughter Leila and son Lucas.

In May 2024, Cameron talked to People about his children moving out after his son had already gone off to college, saying, “It’s tough. … I’m about to be an empty nester. My kids are older, my daughter’s leaving.”

“It’s the best thing in the world,” he continued. “But at the same time, I don’t think I’m ready. I mean, you think you are. You’re like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be awesome,’ but I’m going to miss them.”

Cameron also explained that despite the fact that there are things that “annoy” him when his kids are home — such as cleaning up the messes they make — he noted, “I literally say to myself, ‘I’m going to miss this. I’m going to miss having to do this.’ So I try to remind myself.”

Cameron also talked about what he was planning to do after his children moved out, telling People, “I think that I have a lot of passions. I have a lot of hobbies… What I don’t want to do is just sort of have that time wasted. But I feel I have some plans.”

“I’m big into health and fitness and longevity, and I’m studying to become a functional health coach myself,” he added. “I’ve got things brewing, never mind being on TV and hosting and acting and stuff, other stuff too.”