‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Preview: Is Sheila Back for More Terror?

“The Bold and the Beautiful” preview for the week of June 15 to 19 teases that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is determined to join Logan.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is convinced that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is hiding something big. Plus, an intruder ruins Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) and Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) romantic moment.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna & Bill Negotiate

Next week, Shauna returns to Logan to make her pitch once again. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say she’s determined to join the team, but Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) isn’t closing the deal just yet.

“So, do we have a deal?” Shauna asks. “Not so fast. I’m gonna need something from Wyatt first,” Bill replies. What exactly does Bill want from his son this time?

Previously, Bill asks Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for the Hope for the Future diamond. Wyatt managed to produce a copy of it, but he hasn’t been able to track down the original yet.

Bill may demand to see the real diamond first before he agrees to hire Shauna. Can Wyatt pull it off?

Steffy’s Suspicion Grows

Meanwhile, Steffy can’t shake the feeling that Hope is up to something. Her surprise visit to Logan only deepens her suspicion that something isn’t right.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” preview for next week shows Steffy opening up to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) about her suspicion.

“I’m starting to wonder if something is going on with Hope that she doesn’t want us to know about,” Steffy tells Brooke.

Will Steffy’s suspicions lead her to uncover Hope’s secret?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: An Intruder Scares Taylor

CBS Is Sheila Carter back?

Also, next week, Taylor and Deacon are stunned by an unexpected arrival. “The Bold and the Beautiful” preview shows the couple shares a sweet moment at the clinic, only to be interrupted by something terrifying.

As Taylor and Deacon share an embrace, an unexpected visitor bursts through the door, prompting Taylor to let out a scream.

Could it be Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) making a comeback? The idea isn’t far-fetched, considering she’s barged into Taylor’s office numerous times in the past.

Sheila has been uncharacteristically quiet ever since Deacon and Taylor made their relationship official. Knowing the eight-toed villain, she’s not going to accept defeat just like that.

Has the time come for Sheila to make her return and settle some scores?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Recap (June 8-12)

Monday, June 8: Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level; Brooke and Katie come to an understanding; Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

Tuesday, June 9: R.J. and Dylan grow closer; Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

Wednesday, June 10: Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester; Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

Thursday, June 11: Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life; Hope gets disappointing news; Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12: Remy learns surprising information; Steffy demands answers from Katie.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.