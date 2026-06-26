Andy Cohen Fights Back Tears Remembering ‘WWHL’ Production Manager Who Passed Away at 28

Andy Cohen paid tribute to a member of the Watch What Happens Live family on Thursday, June 25.

The beloved Bravo host got choked up and had to hold back tears as he shared the heartbreaking news that Kyra Samson, a former production manager on the show, passed away from brain cancer on Tuesday, June 23.

She was 28.

“During her four wonderful years with us, Kyra was known for her sweet smile and gentle demeanor. But she could also be a small but mighty enforcer,” Cohen said. “To see Kyra on a bullhorn corralling massive crowds at BravoCon was truly a sight to behold. She’s going to be terribly missed by all of us here and, no doubt, by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

“I hope you’ll join us in honoring her legacy by donating to the Kyra Fund, which will help provide urgently needed research for people with glioblastomas and hopefully help future Kyras out there,” Cohen added. “We are sending all of our prayers and love to her family and friends. We love you, Kyra.”

Bravo Community Pays Tribute To Kyra Samson

On Instagram, Watch What Happens Live posted Cohen’s statement, and many left heartfelt comments, including some Bravo stars.

“Sending love and prayers to Kyra’s friends and family ❤️🙏 May she rest in peace 🤍,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote.

“Kyra you we wil all miss u so very sad ❤️” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania posted.

“So sad, I’m so sorry Andy 😢🙏 sending condolences to Kyra’s family and WWHL. So sorry 💔🙏,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Meyer (formerly Grammer) expressed.

“❤️❤️❤️,” Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport said.

“Wow. My sincerest condolences to the whole WWHL team ❤️❤️. Love and hugs to you all,” Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett commented.

“sending so much love to kyra’s family & friends and everybody at wwhl 🕊️🤍,” a popular Bravo fan account, Queens of Bravo, shared.

The Kyra Fund

Kyra Samson passed away after a brave battle with cancer, having been diagnosed at 27 years old with a type of glioblastoma, which is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

In honor of her fight, the Kyra Fund has been setup which is in partnership with the Glioblastoma Research Organization (GBMRO), and aims to “support urgently needed research for individuals with glioblastomas.”

“Glioblastoma remains one of the deadliest cancers, with limited treatment options and far too few breakthroughs,” The Kyra Fund website reads. “Through this partnership, donations made in Kyra’s honor will help accelerate promising research with the goal of ultimately finding a cure for this devastating illness. We hope this fund will help future Kyras.”

The fund has a goal of $350,000, and as of Friday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. ET, they had raised more than $296,000.

Kyra was the daughter of Former Miami Marlins team president David Samson, who also posted a tribute for her on Wednesday, June 24.

“Yesterday, my daughter, Kyra, passed away peacefully after a 9 month and 11 day fight against one of the cruelest diseases I’ve ever seen up close,” he expressed. “She was diagnosed with Brain Cancer, specifically Glioblastoma. I have felt all of your concern and love for these months and wasn’t ready to be anymore specific than I was.”

“Kyra was a 28-year-old young woman who loved deeply and who is impossible to describe in 280 characters. While her life got stolen from her, she handled these months with courage, poise, and resolve. And all I want is for no family to feel what we feel today. For no young person to suffer the way she did,” he added.