Lindsay Hubbard Makes Honest Admission About Her Breakup With Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard’s breakup with Carl Radke is still a hot topic in the “Summer House” and “In the City” fandoms. Now, years after their engagement fell apart, the 39-year-old Bravo star is sharing updated thoughts on what went wrong in their relationship, as well as on her subsequent breakup with the father of her child.

Us Weekly obtained an exclusive look at the June 30 episode of Bravo’s “In the City,” in which she can be seen talking to costar Kenny Martin about her dating history, revealing that no one in her past relationships was fully to blame for the respective demises.

Lindsay Hubbard Takes Accountability For Her Breakup With Carl Radke

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During the sitdown, she said to Martin, “I can’t sit here and say it’s all their fault, and I can’t sit here and say it’s all my fault.” The “Summer House” star continued, “But I do think I choose partners that aren’t necessarily, like, healthy for me.” From there, she spoke directly about her breakup with Radke.

Hubbard said, “Carl had a whole bag of issues that he’s still working through, but like, what happened at the end of the day? He wound up abandoning me.” She then stated that the same fate befell her regarding her “baby daddy,” saying, “He wound up abandoning me.”

Notably, she and Turner Kufe around January 2024. They welcomed their daughter, Gemma, in December of that year. This then led Martin to share his history of abandonment, saying it dates back to his father. He also shared that he had been in an 11-year relationship, had become engaged, but it fell apart.

Hubbard then related to her “In the City” costar, sharing, “You want to see if you can push them away as a test to see if they’ll actually leave you. I’m going to be battling abandonment issues until the day I die. The only thing I can do is try to manage and control it and recognize it.”

After that, she shared how her daughter has changed her outlook. According to her, “I look at my baby, Gemma, and the fact that I had a daughter.”

She continued, “I’m sorry, I’m getting emotional. It almost validated and justified my feelings of, like, ‘How could my mom do this to me?’ Because I look at my baby and I could never walk away from her.”

The ‘In the City’ Star Recently Opened Up About Her Breakup With Turner

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Hubbard and Kufe called it quits in January 2025. Since then, she’s been open about their coparenting journey. Recently, during an episode of “In the City,” she discussed being in mediation with her ex while speaking with co-star Georgina Ferzli.

Per Bravo, she told Ferzli, “Honestly, like, I don’t know how I would have gotten through without you. … I don’t have any, like, other friends that are in similar situations.” Hubbard continued, “Over the summer, no one knew about anything I was dealing with that was, like, very serious, like, legal [matters]. No one at the summer house is gonna understand. Like, nobody has kids.”

Ferzli then asked about mediation and how it had progressed, to which Hubbard responded, “I don’t know.” She continued in a confessional, “My baby daddy and I are near the end of mediation for Gemma, and it’s been an up-and-down roller coaster. You know, we are making decisions that are very impactful on Gemma’s entire future. So, the sooner we can get through all of the legal stuff, then the easier it will be.”

“In the City” airs on Tuesday nights on Bravo.