What’s Premiering on Bravo in July 2026? Full Schedule Includes Historic RHOC Season 20

Bravo’s July 2026 lineup features returning fan favorites, continuing summer series, and one of the network’s biggest premieres of the year. While several shows that launched in June continue airing throughout the month, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” returns on July 9 for its milestone season 20.

The new season marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise that launched the global “Real Housewives” phenomenon. Viewers can also expect new episodes of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” “The Valley,” “Next Gen NYC,” “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” “In The City,” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” following many of the network’s primetime series.

Here’s the complete Bravo schedule for July 2026. All times are Eastern.

Mondays: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ and ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Continue

8-9 p.m. — “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 11

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Captain Sandy Yawn returns alongside chief stew Aesha Scott, bosun Nathan Gallagher, and deckhand Joe Bradley aboard the M/Y Akira One.

The season 11 crew also includes chef Joy Lefaucheur, stews Gen Lillie, Kayley Smith, and Kat Johnston, along with deckhands Cooper Dawson and Luke Brumer.

9-10 p.m. — “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” season 3

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The McBee family continues its latest chapter as Steven McBee Jr., Cole McBee, Jesse McBee, Kacie Adkison, Alli McBee, Kristi McBee, Galyna Saltkovska, Masha Petrova, Allie Eklund, and Brayden McBee return for season 3.

Following the primetime lineup, Bravo airs “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Tuesdays: ‘In The City’ Season 1 Continues

8-9 p.m. — “In The City” season 1

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Bravo’s “Summer House” spinoff continues its inaugural season as viewers follow its New York City-based cast as they balance careers, relationships, and everyday life.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” follows the episode.

Wednesdays: ‘The Valley’ and ‘Next Gen NYC’ Return

8-9 p.m. — “The Valley” season 3

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“The Valley” continues its third season with new episodes throughout July.

9-10 p.m. — “Next Gen NYC” season 2 and the “Next Gen NYC” After Show

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“Next Gen NYC” returned in June and continues season 2 throughout July.

The cast includes Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, and Charlie Zakkour as they navigate careers, friendships, and life in New York City.

The episode is followed by the “Next Gen NYC” After Show and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Thursdays: ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Premieres Season 20

8-9 p.m. — “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20

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Bravo’s biggest July premiere arrives on Thursday, July 9, when “The Real Housewives of Orange County” returns for season 20.

According to Bravo, the milestone season is “ushering a new chapter for the series that launched a global phenomenon” as the franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Returning Housewives include Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti.

Vicki Gunvalson returns as a full-time Housewife, while newcomer Carmella Garcia joins the cast for her first season.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” follows each new episode.

Sundays: ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Keeps the Drama Going

8-9 p.m. — “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

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Bravo closes each weekend with new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” followed by “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Bravo Already Announces August’s Biggest Premiere

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Although July centers on the return of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Bravo has also revealed what’s coming next.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” premieres August 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern. According to Bravo, the special event is “bringing together over 60 Housewives from across the franchise for a commemorative, once-in-a-lifetime series.”

The core cast includes Vicki Gunvalson from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Luann de Lesseps from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” and Lisa Barlow from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”