Bill & Giuliani Rancic’s Son Is Now Just as Tall as His Famous Mom

Bill and Giuliana Rancic’s son, Duke, is growing up fast.

The longtime television personality marked Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Bill Rancic, on Instagram, but it was the couple’s 13-year-old son who stole the spotlight.

Duke Looks All Grown Up

Fans quickly filled the comments after seeing the family photo, with many pointing out just how much Duke has changed over the years.

Alongside the sweet snapshot, Giuliana praised her husband for the father he has been throughout Duke’s life.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy,” she wrote. “Thank you for being the dad who cheers the loudest, makes everything we do so much fun, gives the best advice, and loves us both unconditionally. Watching the bond you share with Duke is one of life’s greatest gifts.”

She continued by thanking Bill for being the family’s constant source of support.

“You are our rock and our safe place (and the sweetest dog dad too ❤️) and we love you SO much.”

While many followers wished Bill a happy Father’s Day, plenty of comments focused on Duke’s appearance, with fans amazed at how much he resembles both of his parents.

“He looks just like his Dad!” one person wrote.

Another fan congratulated Giuliana on her family, commenting, “You hit the jackpot, @giulianarancic!! God bless you and your family!!”

Giuliana responded with appreciation, writing, “I really did. Thank you!!!”

Others couldn’t get over Duke’s resemblance to both parents.

“Duke is the perfect combination of both of you!” one follower commented.

“If copy and paste were people… Wow twins!!!” another added.

Several longtime viewers also reminisced about Giuliana’s television career.

“I miss seeing you on TV ~ you were my fav,” one fan shared.

Bill and Giuliana have long invited viewers into their family life.

The Couple Have Been Open About Their IVF Journey

Giuliana became a household name during her years as co-anchor of E! News, while the couple also starred together on the reality series “Giuliana and Bill,” which documented both their careers and personal lives.

Over the years, the pair have also been candid about the challenges they faced before welcoming Duke.

In a previous interview with People, Giuliana reflected on her difficult fertility journey and the gratitude she feels for the family they ultimately built.

“For me, my faith is very strong,” she said. “When we got married and we set out to start a family, we didn’t realize that we were going to have the path we had, which was struggling to get pregnant in fertility.”

After undergoing IVF, the couple welcomed Duke in 2012.

“IVF thankfully, we’re fortunate enough to have a wonderful healthy child,” she explained. “We always thought we were going to… even in interviews before, Bill and I would say, ‘Oh we want four kids.’ But it’s like, God gives you what is right for you.”

Looking back, Giuliana says she’s thankful they chose to publicly discuss their fertility struggles because of the impact it has had on others facing similar experiences.

“I’m glad we did,” she said. “The fact that our story impacted people makes it worth it for sure.”

She added that despite not having the large family they once envisioned, they wouldn’t change what they have today.

“We always say we’re a small but mighty family,” Giuliana shared. “We are always together, the three of us. We have a lot of fun together.”