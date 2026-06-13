Kendra Wilkinson’s Kids Look So Grown Up

Kendra Wilkinson is giving fans a rare glimpse at her children, and many can’t believe how quickly they’ve grown up.

Ahead of her 41st birthday, the former reality television star took to Instagram to share a family photo featuring her son and daughter.

Wilkinson Turns 41

The sweet snapshot immediately caught the attention of followers, many of whom have watched her children grow up over the years.

“Kicking off my birthday celebrations with my loves. Alijah, @hank.baskett.iv and @1michellelacey. 41 here I come,” Wilkinson captioned the post.

The photo showed Wilkinson smiling alongside her loved ones as she celebrated another birthday milestone.

While the birthday message was simple, fans quickly shifted their attention to just how mature her children now look.

The comments section filled with messages praising the family and expressing surprise at how much time has passed.

“BEAUTIFUL FAMILY,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter shared, “Happy for you. You are are doing great for yourself and for your beautiful children. Proud of you girl. Keep being you!!!”

Others couldn’t get over how much her son and daughter have changed.

“Ummm they are literally gorgeous,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Omg Kendra your babies got so big and they are so gorgeous I remember when you were pregnant with baby Hank he’s so tall and handsome and Alijah is beautiful Happy birthday.”

“Your children are beautiful. You deserve every happiness Kendra,” another fan shared.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shares her two children with her former husband, retired NFL player Hank Baskett III.

The couple married in 2009 and welcomed their first child, son Hank Randall IV, later that year on Dec. 11, 2009.

Their family grew again when daughter Alijah Mary was born on May 16, 2014.

The Former Reality TV star Loves Being a Mom

Over the years, Wilkinson has frequently spoken about how becoming a mother changed her perspective on life.

In 2020, she reflected on motherhood during an interview with Mini magazine’s holiday issue, per PEOPLE.

“Motherhood has made me a much stronger person and has really taught me what life is really all about,” she said.

She also explained how her children help keep her grounded.

“My two babies always bring me back down to Earth and remind me that every single moment in life should be taken in. Every second should be appreciated.”

Those sentiments continue to shine through in the moments she shares with fans online.

Although Wilkinson generally keeps much of her family life private, she occasionally posts heartfelt tributes to her children on social media.

Just last month, she shared a radiant selfie with Alijah and opened up about how grateful she feels as a mom.

“How did I get so lucky with my awesome kids? I have to pinch myself everyday,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The latest family snapshot served as another reminder of how quickly time flies.

Fans who remember watching Wilkinson’s journey into motherhood during her reality TV years were especially emotional seeing her children looking so grown up.