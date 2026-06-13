Rumer Willis Scores a Major Win in Determined Fight for Her Daughter

Rumer Willis, who won “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Val Chmerkovskiy in 2015, has scored a major win in her court proceedings with her ex, indie musician Derek Richard Thomas, after a judge granted her request for primary physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Louetta.

People reported on June 11 that they obtained court documents which reveal the exes will share joint legal custody and both undergo a custody evaluation. The report says the ruling also contains a custody schedule for Thomas, and that he will have parenting time every other weekend beginning on June 20.

Although Rumer won her request for primary physical custody, her request that Thomas not be granted overnight visits with her daughter was denied. The report says Thomas will begin having unmonitored overnight visits beginning in August, after his initial visitation is monitored by Willis’ nannies up until then.

People says Rumor argued in her filings that her ex should not have “overnights or time with Louetta” due to what she says was a pattern of volatile behavior including what she called “emotional tirades” and “paranoid behavior.”

For his part, Thomas countered Rumer’s concerns with a statement calling his and Rumer’s relationship “unhealthy,” but denying that it involved “any violence, physical or emotional attacks or intimidation on my part.”

Rumer’s A-list mom Demi Moore backed up her claims and filed a document with the court saying she witnessed events during the birth of Rumer’s daughter that support her arguments, People reported after Rumer’s filing.

Father of Rumer Willis’ Child Says He’s ‘Pleased’ With Custody Ruling

An attorney for Thomas issued a statement to People on his behalf revealing he feels positive about the recent custody ruling. People says the statement reads, “Mr. Thomas is very pleased with the interim determination by the court on the custody issue. Judge White was properly focused on the issues at hand and carefully weighed the evidence presented. We are pleased that the Court established a custody and visitation order that provides Mr. Thomas with a solid and meaningful opportunity to restore and grow his relationship with his daughter Louetta.”

The outlet says the statement goes on, “We look forward to presenting further evidence that Mr. Thomas is a loving, devoted and committed father to Loretta when the court again hears this case. As I previously said, Mr. Thomas will try issues pertaining to custody of Louetta in court and will not distort matters by trying this case in the press.”

Rumer Willis’ Ex Derek Richard Thomas Declared His Love for His Fiancée Last Year

Rumer’s ex-partner is now in a new relationship, after People says she and Thomas split up in August 2024, almost a year and a half after Louetta was born.

The next year in September 2025, Thomas shared a photo with his new flame, actress Lizzie Loch. He wrote in the caption, “If you couldn’t tell…We’re seriously in Love.”

Thomas continued to gush over his girlfriend, saying he recalls turning to Lizzie early in the relationship during a beach walk and saying “wow this must be what compatibility is.” He went on, “Thank you Lizzie, thank you for your unconditional love and your wisdom that calls forward the best in me. I’m so grateful to know you, and beyond lucky to have you as a business and life partner.”