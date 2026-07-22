Love Island USA Season 7 Fan-Favorite Couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Break Up

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have decided to break up just over one year after the fan-favorite couple left the Love Island USA villa together, PEOPLE reports.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” a source told the outlet. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Carthen and Vansteenberghe were both on Season 7 of the hit Peacock show, with many fans wanting them to get together throughout the show. However, Vansteenberghe was coupled up with Cierra Ortega from early on, but after she was removed from the villa, the two explored their connection. And with that, Carthen went on to say that being couple with Vansteenberghe “made my whole experience way better,” while he added that he was her “secret admirer from day one.”

Olandria Carthen Spoke About Her Connection With Nic Vansteenberghe In A Recent Interview

In a June interview with Cosmopolitan, Carthen talked about her relationship with Vansteenberghe and directly answered a question regarding the speculation surrounding their relationship.

“Why is it your business? Are your bills getting paid? Are you touch-deprived? Go get a man; go do something with your life,” she said. “Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Even when we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, “Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.” Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you? That part kind of creeps me out, because I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do.”

She added that her care for Vansteenberghe was why she has kept their relationship somewhat out of the public eye.

“These people met you on TV, so they want access to you all the time. You want to post normally, but then you see people overanalyze every little thing, and you shut down. When it comes to me and Nic—when you really care about something—you keep it very sacred and close to you,” Carthen explained. “When I was younger, I never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private, and now I do. When you post too much, they think you’re monetizing and faking it. When you don’t post at all, they can’t tell if y’all are together. There’s no winning.”

Another Love Island USA Couple Has Been In The News In Recent Days

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JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have also been in the news this week, with Craig firing back after her ex made claims about their breakup one year later. The two met on Season 6 of the show and ultimately finished in third place. However, in July 2025, which was one year after their season ended, they revealed they had broken up.

But it has not been a smooth breakup, and Rodriguez recently came out with his version of the split. Specifically, he said he talked to her numerous times about how they should separate due to their toxic ways with one another, but she insisted they stay together.

“I’m expressing to you that I’m hurt, that I don’t want to be in the relationship. And you’re insisting that you’re going to change, that you’re going to treat me with respect, that you’re not going to curse at me,” he said.

However, Craig immediately fired back, denying his claims and saying her lawyers were “drawing up the paperwork” in an Instagram Story.