Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Says Ransom Notes Could Hold Key In Providing New Leads

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Chris Nanos is speaking out and expressing hope in the continued investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance after new information was recently released.

Authorities publicly shared the contents of two ransom notes, and Nanos says the motivation for that was in hopes the public can help crack the case and provide new leads. In that, they are hoping someone might recognize the wording, handwriting, or “patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible.”

The release of these notes came ahead of the six-month anniversary of the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

What Did The Ransom Notes Say?

The first note was directly addressed to Nancy’s daughter, Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“Hello Savannah, We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th,” the note read.

“Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson,” the note continued. “If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me here from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

The note did include some redacted information, but after it, the note included information about Nancy’s room at the time of her kidnapping, writing, “She had a white smartwatch on the floor at the foot of her bed, and the white floodlight in the backyard was destroyed.”

As for the second note, it was directed to the entire Guthrie family and said that Nancy had passed away.

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition,” the note read. “We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

Savannah Guthrie Begs For The Public’s Help

On Saturday, August 1, Savannah shared an emotional Instagram post in which she asked the public for their help.

“This is our beautiful Mom. Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,” she wrote. “Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on – because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake – our hearts are in ruins. Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me – we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched – to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye – a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.”

“We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual – perhaps with someone they deeply love. Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out – to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing,” she continued. “We are real people, facing real grief, doing the best we can, and counting our many blessings along the way – most especially the prayers and love from good people, which we feel deeply. We need your prayers, we need your kindness. We need the good to be stronger than the evil. If you are following this story for entertainment or for profit, you are not on her side – you are part of the harm perpetrated against her.”

“We will never stop looking for answers – and we will never stop looking for the light. We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world – in spite of circumstance. This is what our faith makes possible,” Savannah concluded. “Please. Bring her home. 💛”