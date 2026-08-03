‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Week 4 Live Recap & Spoilers – 8/3/2026

It’s about to get spicy during Week 4 of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on ABC tonight. We are on the hunt for the next pro dancer to debut on “DWTS” Season 35, as the 8 remaining dancers compete in challenges to prove they deserve that spot. For tonight’s episode, it’s all about chemistry, as “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Jenna Johnson will be serving as guest mentor and judge. Watch with us tonight during our “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 live recap below and find out with us who got eliminated on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” tonight.

Chemistry on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

We had an intense week on this “Dancing With the Stars’ spinoff last week, as we lost one dancer to an injury during rehearsals. “DWTS” Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin is back in the ballroom, this time serving as host. The judges are three-time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas and his mother, ballroom legend Shirley “The Queen of Latin” Ballas.

For tonight, the contestants will pair up and take on a dance style and song choice for the challenge of the week. Tonight’s theme is all about chemistry. These dancers need to connect with their partner and make it spicy. Jenna will help get these dancers ready for their performance. We saw another dancer get eliminated during Week 3. Who will it be tonight? Find out with us during our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

August 3 Live Recap – Week 4

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Week 4 Begins

The dancers are in the ballroom. Robert Irwin and the judges join them. For Week 4, the guest mentor/judge is Jenna Johnson, who joins them in the ballroom also. She does her performance, which is very hot and sexy!

For tonight’s challenge, it’s all about chemistry. The challenge is to connect with their partner and build a performance so intimate that it will send pulses racing. The couples will be dancing to the Rumba and Argentine Tango. The judges want it to be extra spicy.

Two Days to Performance

The dancers head to the rehearsal room. Jenna joins them, and it’s like speed dating for the dancers. They each dance together so Jenna can see who has natural chemistry together. After dancing with everyone, the ladies then get to choose their partner. If more than one woman chooses the same man, then the guy gets to pick. Nina and Stephani both choose Allen. He picks Nina, so Stephani chooses Tristen (and he isn’t happy about it). The partners for this challenge and dance styles:

Stephani & Tristen – Rumba

– Rumba Adele & AJ – Rumba

Rumba Selena & Erik – Argentine Tango

Argentine Tango Nina & Allen – Argentine Tango

The couple with the lowest score this week will be eliminated!

Stabbing the Knife In the Back

Tristen is bitter, and he said petty, so he will be stabbing the knife in her back a couple more times until he’s over this. He felt embarrassed, which does make sense.

The dancers are in the rehearsal room and are working on their choreography. Nina is feeling some pressure, as she doesn’t want to let Allen down. They have a good friendship, but need to show a new side in this routine.

To help build that chemistry, Jenna sends the couples out on a date night. They have to spend time together outside of the studio to also build that chemistry. We see boat rides, bocce ball, dinner, and more.

The night did help repair some cracks in the relationship between Tristen and Stephani. He’s ready to kill the dance routine.

Rehearsal Time

Jenna comes to check on the couples. She thinks Adele & AJ are great dancers. They are very technical, but she wants them to throw that away and feel the dance now.

Selena & Erik are struggling with the connection. Jenna wants more closeness. When talking with Stephani & Tristen, we see Stephani break down. She is feeling the pressure, especially not wanting to let her family and her brother down. Jenna tells her to use that raw emotion.

For Nina & Allen, Jenna said there is a disconnect. She doesn’t want Nina to be so far in her head.

Back at the house, Allen talks with Adele and says he would have chosen her. He is worried about Nina. Meanwhile, Tristen talks with Selena. He knows there are fewer people here, so it makes his nerves higher.