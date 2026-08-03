Jesse Metcalfe Excitedly Shows Off Dance Moves to Tease Hallmark Return

Hallmark hunk Jesse Metcalfe makes his long-awaited return to the network in “Absolutely Devoted to You” airing this weekend. The “John Tucker Must Die” star spent years starring in Hallmark rom-coms, like “Christmas Under the Stars” and the original series “Chesapeake Shores”. Now, after a five-year hiatus from the network, he’s back and ready for fans to see him in action.

Jesse Metcalfe Busts a Move For ‘Absolutely Devoted to You’ Tease

In a social media share, Metcalfe and his co-star, Kimberley Sustad, excitedly promoted their flick, “Absolutely Devoted to You”. To get fans in the mood for the movie, Sustad and Metcalfe made a short video featuring the latter dancing.

The video kicked off with Metcalfe introducing Sustad and declaring they were on the set of the new Hallmark film.

“This movie has it all. It’s gonna be a big summer movie. Obviously, it’s got romance, right? “ he asked his co-star. Sustad then flipped the script, asking him who he played in the movie.

Metcalfe declared, “I play a former boy band member.” The response got the wheels turning for Sustand, who shared, “I feel like we deserve to see at least one of your dance moves.”

The actor honored her request and showed off one of his moves, which had Sustad laughing out loud. Sustad admitted that was enough for them as they promoted “Absolutely Devoted to You” premiering on Saturday August 8 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Fans wasted no time filling up the comments section of the Hallmark promo on Instagram to react to Metcalfe’s dance moves and the movie.

“Oh whoa, I’m so into this movie!!” said a fan. Another fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see this movie! Two fabulous actors and the plot sounds interesting ❤️.”

There was no shortage of excitement from fans over Metcalfe being back on Hallmark. Some shared how much Metcalfe was missed, while others just expressed how they can’t wait for the movie to premiere.

As he said in the video, Metcalfe plays the lead singer of a 90s boy band, Absolutely Yeah, in the movie. Sustad plays a TV producer set to reunite the band on live television. Things hit a snag when they fall for each other in true Hallmark fashion.

Hallmark Fans Freak Out Over Jesse Metcalfe and Kimberley Sustad Pairing

There is no shortage of fan favorite duos on Hallmark. Although this is the first time Sustad and Metcalfe have worked together, Hallmark fans are thrilled to see these two on-screen.

Hallmark shared the trailer, which got fans hyped. Fans responded with so much love for both stars, as well as their excitement to see Metcalfe and Sustad’s chemistry on-screen.

“We’re ready!❤️ Excited to see what happens!❤️🎶” wrote a fan. One fan chimed in to say, “Can’t wait, love them both! 🫶🏻”

Another fan expressed, “Are you kidding!? This looks so fun and such amazing casting!” “This will be great. These two are brilliant,” spilled a different fan.

If the promo is any indication, Sustad and Metcalfe are going to be on fire in the movie, and Hallmark will have another hit duo on its hands!

Be sure to tune into “Absolutely Devoted to You” on Saturday, August 8, at 8/7c on Hallmark.