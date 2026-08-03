Fans Can Enjoy a Brennan Elliott Double Feature & More Heartwarming Romances on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — August 4

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, August 4. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Color of Rain’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Matt Kell, husband and father to two young boys, succumbs to terminal cancer on Christmas day 2005, his widow, Gina (Lacey Chabert) is left to cope with the pain of his loss. Wanting to be close to her kids, Gina starts to volunteer at their elementary school and meets the Spehn children, Jack, Danny and Charlotte. In a tragic coincidence, just weeks after Matt’s death, the Spehns’ mom, Cathy, was also suddenly taken by cancer, leaving her distraught husband, Michael (Warren Christie), to care for their three kids on his own. Sensing the hopelessness in Michael that she so recently saw in herself, Gina reaches out to him and his kids and the two families begin to forge an unlikely friendship.

During the year that follows, the lives of the two families become intertwined as they learn to lean on each other, beginning to heal with laughter, compassion and faith.

This film stars Lacey Chabert and Warren Christie.

“The Color of Rain” premiered on May 31, 2014.

‘A Summer to Remember’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Jessica Tucker, a widow and successful doctor, is trying to juggle work and family when she learns she’s up for the top job at the hospital. For a well-deserved vacation, Jessica books a stay at a resort in Fiji so she and her daughter can disconnect and bond. During her stay, Jessica strikes up a friendship with Will, the charming owner of the resort. As Jessica and Will spend more time together, she begins to relax and starts to wonder if this island paradise can give her the life – and love – she’s always hoped for.

This film stars Catherine Bell and Cameron Mathison.

“A Summer to Remember” premiered on August 4, 2018.

‘A Castle of Our Own’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.

This film stars Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra.

“A Castle of Our Own” premiered on June 27, 2026.

‘Marry Go Round’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Abby is a successful executive moving to Paris and planning to marry Edward. Life is perfect until she learns her divorce to high school sweetheart Luke is not exactly official.

This film stars Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott.

“Marry Go Round” premiered on September 10, 2022.