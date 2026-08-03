Survivor’s Rizo Shares Why He’s Impressed by Rick Devens and Dee on Big Brother 28

Survivor fan favorite Rizo is enjoying “Big Brother 28” from a different perspective this summer, and he believes two familiar faces are setting the pace inside the house.

During a recent interview with Rob Has a Podcast, Rizo joined Rob Cesternino and Taran Armstrong to discuss the current season, sharing his thoughts on returning Survivor players Rick Devens and Dee Valladares while also highlighting several newcomers whose games have caught his attention.

Rizo admitted he has followed “Big Brother” for years and joked that, had the opportunity presented itself, he would have happily accepted a spot on this season. He also said he believes his longtime love of the series makes him a natural fit for the game.

Rizo Believes Rick Devens and Dee Are Thriving

According to Rizo, watching close friends compete has made this season especially enjoyable. He explained that he wants both Devens and Dee to succeed while also appreciating the strategic decisions they continue making each week.

“I legit want them to win the money,” Rizo said, explaining how meaningful the prize would be for both of them and their families.

While discussing Devens, Rizo admitted he originally expected his friend to play a much louder, more chaotic game. Instead, he praised Devens for staying patient, avoiding unnecessary drama and carefully managing his relationships throughout the house.

Rizo also credited Dee with building one of the strongest social games in the competition. He told Armstrong and Cesternino that she entered the season with all the tools needed to succeed, pointing to her competitive ability, strategic mindset and social connections.

“I think Dee is the complete package,” he said.

Rizo also applauded Dee for keeping information close to the vest, saying her willingness to protect strategic advantages demonstrates strong long-term thinking.

Paramount Rick Devens earns the ‘Diamond Veto’ power in the BB Time Capsule during Week 2 of “Big Brother” Season 28

Several Other Houseguests Earn Praise

Beyond the returning Survivor players, Rizo pointed to several newcomers who have impressed him as the season has progressed.

He described Yash as one of the strongest-positioned new players because of his ability to maintain relationships across multiple groups without becoming an immediate target. According to Rizo, that flexibility could become increasingly valuable as alliances continue shifting.

Lyric also received praise for adapting to difficult situations. Rizo noted that she has repeatedly found ways to keep herself in the game despite facing pressure, showing strong instincts and a willingness to adjust her strategy whenever necessary.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern about Drew’s current position, suggesting the houseguest may not fully recognize how vulnerable he has become as alliances continue evolving. Rizo also encouraged Barrett to become more proactive, explaining that strong social connections are often just as important as competition wins in a long season.

Throughout the discussion, Armstrong and Cesternino agreed that the season remains highly fluid, with several players still capable of reshaping the game in the weeks ahead.

Although Rizo believes Devens and Dee currently occupy excellent positions, he emphasized that “Big Brother” is unpredictable and that momentum can change quickly as new Head of Household competitions, vetoes and strategic conversations reshape the house.

For now, however, Rizo sees both Survivor veterans continuing to make smart decisions while several newer players position themselves for potentially big moves later in the game, setting up what he believes could be an exciting second half of “Big Brother 28”.