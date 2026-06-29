The Best A-List Red Carpet Pics From the 2026 BET Awards

Last night Sunday, June 28, the 2026 BET Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Aired on BET (Black Entertainment Television), the flagship channel of the BET Media Group, the event celebrated excellence across all areas of the entertainment industry, recognizing outstanding achievements in music, television, film, and sports.
Comedian, actor, and influencer Druski hosted the event for the first time. Rapper Cardi B was the most-nominated artist this year with six nominations. Teyana Taylor and Clipse walked away with the most wins with three each.
The event’s red carpet was awash with superstars — each of whom made sure they showed up looking fantastic.
Let’s take a look at the best A-list red carpet pics from the BET Awards this year, starting with the host.
Druski
The event’s host, Druski, looked sharp on the red carpet. His tailored plum suit fitted the night’s high-end vibe while aligning with his comedic persona.
Queen Latifah
Actress and rapper Queen Latifah wore a puffy, textured Kilian Kerner coat paired with a braided updo and bold red lipstick.
Janet Jackson
Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Janet Jackson wore a casual and bold Tupac tribute outfit. It comprised a “2Pac” T-shirt cinched with a corset, finished with a veiled hat over a durag.
Keke Palmer
Actress, singer, and television host Keke Palmer turned heads in a stylish ensemble that included an asymmetrical and shiny one-shoulder dress and black heels.
Teyana Taylor
Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Teyana Taylor wore a stunning, elegant, regal-looking gown on the red carpet. Taylor was this year’s Icon of the Year honoree at the event.
Doechii
Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress Doechii opted to wear a revealing dark brown knit gown with a fabulous interlocked hairdo.
Jamie Foxx
Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx wore black from head to toe on the red carpet. From his shiny black shoes and check-patterned black suit, to his black shirt, black bow tie, and shades, he looked effortlessly cool.
Nia Long
Actress Nia Long looked incredible in a dark brown slip dress with bright red nails, Chanel jewelry, and an extra-long ponytail.
Jaafar Jackson
Actor Jaafar Jackson looked incredible in a sophisticated, tailored, navy blue Valentino suit on the red carpet.
Latto
Having just given birth to her first child last month, rapper and singer Latto had that unmistakable postpartum glow on the red carpet. She wore a sheer corset gown with baby pink makeup and French-tip nails.
Kehlani
Singer, songwriter, and dancer Kehlani wore a standout figure-hugging red dress by Chats by C.Dam on the red carpet.
Marsai Martin
Actress Marsai Martin wore a structured, pleated Salih Balta outfit that featured an off-the-shoulder leather bodice paired with a fitted, cascading chiffon skirt.
Eva Marcille
Actress and fashion model Eva Marcille really caught the eye wearing a revealing, vibrant lime green Muehleder knit dress on the red carpet.
Porsha Williams
Reality star, singer, actress, and activist Porsha Williams wowed onlookers in an extravagant, plunging green Marc Bouwer gown.
Kelly Rowland
Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Kelly Rowland stunned in a glittering, gold, figure-hugging low cut dress.
Olandria Carthen
Reality star, model, and influencer Olandria Carthen, aka the Bama Barbie, opted for a striking and revealing yellow halter dress that grabbed everyone’s attention.
Amazing, right? It’s fair to say the A-listers brought their A-game to the 2026 BET Awards when it came to their outfits. What was your favorite look on the red carpet? Let us know!