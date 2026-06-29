The Best A-List Red Carpet Pics From the 2026 BET Awards

Last night Sunday, June 28, the 2026 BET Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Aired on BET (Black Entertainment Television), the flagship channel of the BET Media Group, the event celebrated excellence across all areas of the entertainment industry, recognizing outstanding achievements in music, television, film, and sports.

Comedian, actor, and influencer Druski hosted the event for the first time. Rapper Cardi B was the most-nominated artist this year with six nominations. Teyana Taylor and Clipse walked away with the most wins with three each.

The event’s red carpet was awash with superstars — each of whom made sure they showed up looking fantastic.

Let’s take a look at the best A-list red carpet pics from the BET Awards this year, starting with the host.

Druski

Getty Druski on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

The event’s host, Druski, looked sharp on the red carpet. His tailored plum suit fitted the night’s high-end vibe while aligning with his comedic persona.

Queen Latifah

Getty Queen Latifah on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Actress and rapper Queen Latifah wore a puffy, textured Kilian Kerner coat paired with a braided updo and bold red lipstick.

Janet Jackson

Getty Janet Jackson on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Janet Jackson wore a casual and bold Tupac tribute outfit. It comprised a “2Pac” T-shirt cinched with a corset, finished with a veiled hat over a durag.

Keke Palmer

Getty Keke Palmer on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Actress, singer, and television host Keke Palmer turned heads in a stylish ensemble that included an asymmetrical and shiny one-shoulder dress and black heels.

Teyana Taylor

Getty Teyana Taylor on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Teyana Taylor wore a stunning, elegant, regal-looking gown on the red carpet. Taylor was this year’s Icon of the Year honoree at the event.

Doechii

Getty Doechii on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress Doechii opted to wear a revealing dark brown knit gown with a fabulous interlocked hairdo.

Jamie Foxx

Getty Jamie Foxx on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx wore black from head to toe on the red carpet. From his shiny black shoes and check-patterned black suit, to his black shirt, black bow tie, and shades, he looked effortlessly cool.

Nia Long

Getty Nia Long on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Actress Nia Long looked incredible in a dark brown slip dress with bright red nails, Chanel jewelry, and an extra-long ponytail.

Jaafar Jackson

Getty Jaafar Jackson on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Actor Jaafar Jackson looked incredible in a sophisticated, tailored, navy blue Valentino suit on the red carpet.

Latto

Getty Latto on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Having just given birth to her first child last month, rapper and singer Latto had that unmistakable postpartum glow on the red carpet. She wore a sheer corset gown with baby pink makeup and French-tip nails.

Kehlani

Getty Kehlani on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Singer, songwriter, and dancer Kehlani wore a standout figure-hugging red dress by Chats by C.Dam on the red carpet.

Marsai Martin

Getty Marsai Martin on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Actress Marsai Martin wore a structured, pleated Salih Balta outfit that featured an off-the-shoulder leather bodice paired with a fitted, cascading chiffon skirt.

Eva Marcille

Getty Eva Marcille on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Actress and fashion model Eva Marcille really caught the eye wearing a revealing, vibrant lime green Muehleder knit dress on the red carpet.

Porsha Williams

Getty Porsha Williams on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Reality star, singer, actress, and activist Porsha Williams wowed onlookers in an extravagant, plunging green Marc Bouwer gown.

Kelly Rowland

Getty Kelly Rowland on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Kelly Rowland stunned in a glittering, gold, figure-hugging low cut dress.

Olandria Carthen

Getty Olandria Carthen on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Reality star, model, and influencer Olandria Carthen, aka the Bama Barbie, opted for a striking and revealing yellow halter dress that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Amazing, right? It’s fair to say the A-listers brought their A-game to the 2026 BET Awards when it came to their outfits. What was your favorite look on the red carpet? Let us know!