Ginuwine Engaged After Keeping Love Life Private

Ginuwine is ready to say “I do” once again.

The R&B singer is engaged to Miami-based realtor Jannette Escartin after quietly keeping their relationship out of the spotlight for the past few years. The couple confirmed the happy news after Ginuwine proposed during a recent trip to Washington, D.C., marking a new chapter for the singer, who has largely kept his personal life private in recent years.

According to TMZ, Escartin said Ginuwine proposed a few weeks ago, and she happily accepted. The newly engaged couple said they are “very happy and in love” as they look ahead to their future together.

The engagement surprised many fans, as the pair had managed to keep their romance almost entirely under wraps. Escartin shared that she and the singer first met in South Florida a couple of years ago and intentionally kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, there was one subtle clue that hinted things were getting serious. Just last week, Ginuwine commented “Mine ❤️” on one of Escartin’s Instagram photos, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship before the engagement became public.

So far, the couple has not announced a wedding date, but they said they are excited to begin this next chapter together.

Ginuwine Has Kept His Personal Life Largely Private

The engagement will mark Ginuwine’s second marriage.

Before finding love with Escartin, the “Pony” singer was married to rapper Solé. The pair began dating in 1999, married in 2003 and divorced in 2015 after more than a decade together.

Although their marriage ended, the former couple has remained on good terms over the years. According to Essence, Ginuwine has openly spoken about maintaining a healthy friendship with Solé for the sake of their children. During an appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast in 2023, he admitted taking responsibility for the end of their marriage, saying he had been unfaithful.

“I’m not mad. I’m mad at myself. I cheated. I did what I wasn’t supposed to do,” he said.

Ginuwine also shared that he has developed a positive relationship with Solé’s husband, Professor Griff, explaining that he wanted to set an example for their children by showing that divorced parents can continue to respect one another. He has even publicly wished the couple “nothing but love and happiness.”

According to Rolling Out, the singer has largely stayed out of the headlines when it comes to his dating life in recent years, making news of his engagement an unexpected surprise for many longtime fans.

Fatherhood Has Remained One of His Biggest Priorities

Away from the stage, Ginuwine has often spoken about the importance of family.

According to People, the singer is the father of nine children. He shares daughters Story Asaundra and Dream Sarae with Solé and has remained a father figure to her daughters, De’jan and Cypress, whom he helped raise during their marriage. He also has five children from other relationships, though they have largely stayed out of the public eye.

His daughters Story and Dream have both followed creative paths, with Story pursuing dance and Dream exploring music production. Ginuwine has also remained close with De’jan and Cypress, frequently celebrating their accomplishments and sharing family moments on social media. Cypress has made him a grandfather, and her daughter, Sage, has even joined him onstage during one of his performances.

While Ginuwine has spent more than 25 years building a successful music career, he has often made it clear that family remains at the center of his life. Now, with a new fiancée by his side, the R&B star is preparing to begin another exciting chapter.