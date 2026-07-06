Carson Daly’s Son Is Graduating High School Next Year Already

Television personality Carson Daly is approaching uncharted territory in his personal life. His son, Jackson Daly, is beginning his last year of high school and will graduate next spring.

As the Daly family looks over colleges and helps Jackson take his next steps into adulthood, the entertainer feels incredibly emotional.

In a new interview, Carson Daly admits he’s struggling with the major changes and just wants to hold on to his little boy for a bit longer.

Carson Daly Isn’t Ready For His Son to Become an Adult

Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, are preparing for their son Jackson’s high school graduation. While they’re excited for their son, they also understand it’s coming with many changes they haven’t felt prepared to experience.

“I’m in total denial,” Daly admitted on “Today,” noting that he’s dedicating every “micro-minute” to being with his son. “I think the key to parenthood for me, for fatherhood, is trying every single day how to figure out how to slow the hands of time.”

Carson and Siri are the parents of Jackson, 17, Etta 13, London, 11, and Goldie, 6. As Jackson prepares to experience adulthood, the Daly family’s three daughters are still enjoying childhood.

MTV/Getty Jackson Daly and Carson Daly attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024.

Though it’s an emotional time, Carson Daly wouldn’t change his experience for anything.

“It’s the biggest truth in parenting, when we have our first kids and other parents say, ‘Enjoy it. It goes fast,’” he continued. “You have your first kid and your world’s spinning. You’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I’ll worry about that later.’ But you’re on a rocket ship.”

Jackson Daly Weighs His Options on College

MTV/Getty Carson Daly and Jackson Daly attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024.

Right now, Jackson Daly is still making decisions about his future. His parents are helping him do research and pick the schools that most align with his interests. So far, he’s toured Clemson, South Carolina, and Georgia. However, it’s proven difficult to make career choices when the world keeps changing so rapidly.

“Jackson’s looking at college right now,” Carson Daly shared in the “Today” interview. “He’s 17, a junior in high school. In two years now when he’s a freshman in college, the entire educational process of how or what he’s supposed to get out of a four-year university experience is completely changing in real-time.”

While Daly is happy to support his son’s choices, he’s urging his son to consider the effects of artificial intelligence on the job market.

“I’m trying to get him into a trade. I’m like, ‘Hey, man. Become an electrician,'” he quipped.

No matter where Jackson Daly chooses to study, his father hopes he’ll stay close.

“We drive by LIU Post, our local college, and I say, ‘Look, there’s our school, son. I’m going to get an awesome condo right down the street, and you and I are going to have a great freshman year!’” the entertainer joked.

While Carson Daly has high hopes for being close to his son, he admitted Jackson never says much when he teases him.