‘Three Wisest Men,’ ‘A Grand Ole Opry Christmas’ & More Heartwarming Holiday Hits Await Fans on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow— July 12

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Sunday, July 12. After you’re done binging episodes of “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Three Wisest Men’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The Brenner family is back, and their lives are more chaotic than ever! As Luke (Walker) is expecting twins, Taylor (Hynes) is debating a monumental job opportunity out-of-state, and Stephan (Campbell) attempts to plan for his upcoming nuptials, everyone’s stress heightens when they learn their mom (Colin) has put their childhood home up for sale, marking their final Christmas in the Brenner house. With unexpected in-laws visiting, wild animals lurking in freshly cut Christmas trees and a hesitant mall Santa, the boys will have their work cut out for them as the holiday begins to loom. As they navigate adulting at a level they have yet to reach, they must learn to once again lean on one another to rise to the needs of their growing family, conquer the newest challenges in their lives and, most crucially, have the best Christmas EVER!

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wisest Men” premiered on November 15, 2025.

‘Merry & Bright’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The story begins when Cate (Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality, he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright’s operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the business and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.

Starring: Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker.

“Merry & Bright” premiered on November 2, 2019.

‘Holly & Ivy’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Melody’s neighbor, Nina, learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor, Adam.

Starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols.

“Holly & Ivy” premiered on November 1, 2020.

‘Christmas Made to Order’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When architect and Christmas amateur Steven finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen to bring holiday joy to his home. Gretchen’s expert Christmas spirit brings Steven’s family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. After a great opportunity presents itself to Gretchen, she and Steven must decide what’s really important in life.

Starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett.

“Christmas Made to Order” premiered on December 23, 2018.

‘A Grand Ole Opry Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Gentry Wade (Nikki DeLoach), daughter of late country music icon Jett Wade – half of the famed duo Winters & Wade – abandoned her dream of a songwriting career and distanced herself from her father’s legacy following his tragic accident 30 years prior. When the Grand Ole Opry invites her to represent Jett at their centennial celebration at Christmas, she’s hesitant to return to the place steeped in bittersweet memories. Encouraged by her good friends, Gentry visits the Opry and, while seated in one of the vaunted venue’s oak church pews, is suddenly transported to 1995. Gentry’s lifelong friend Mac (Kristoffer Polaha) a country music talent manager, finds himself in 1995 as well. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Gentry gets precious time with her father, creative inspiration to finish the song she began decades earlier as a teen and learns surprising answers to questions about her father that have followed her for the last three decades.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha.

Cameos by: Bill Anderson, Brad Paisley, Dailey & Vincent, Drew Baldridge, Jamey Johnson, Maggie Baugh, Megan Moroney, Mickey Guyton, Pam Tillis, Rhett Akins, Riders in the Sky, Suzy Bogguss, Tigirlily Gold, T Graham Brown

“A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” premiered on November 29, 2025.

‘My Christmas Dream’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Christina, the manager of McDougal’s flagship department store, is determined to land the manager position for their new Paris location. She sets out to impress Victoria, the store’s owner, by creating the best holiday display in McDougal’s history. Fresh out of inspiration despite assuring Victoria otherwise, Christina turns to a recently-fired store employee who also happens to be a talented artist and single dad to his young son.

Stars Danica McKellar, Deidre Hall and David Haydn-Jones.

“My Christmas Dream” premiered on November 19, 2016.

”Tis the Season to be Merry’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Adam.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle.

“‘Tis the Season to be Merry” premiered on December 19, 2021.

‘Write Before Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The movie centers around a recently single Jessica who sends Christmas cards to people who have impacted her life — the aunt who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a popstar who was part of the soundtrack of her life, the music teacher who inspired her, and the best friend who always tells the truth.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray.

“Write Before Christmas” premiered on November 17, 2019.

‘O Little Christmas Market’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An artist’s fights to saves her town’s beloved Christmas market from a developer but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.

Starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar.

“O Little Christmas Market” premiered on July 11, 2026.

‘Following Yonder Star’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Abby Marshall, once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire, who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

“Following Yonder Star” premiered on December 15, 2024.

‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After receiving a medical diagnosis before the holidays, Heather Krueger discovers she is in urgent need of a life-saving liver transplant. Facing incredible odds against finding a donor, she’s shocked when a stranger, Chris Dempsey, volunteers to donate half his liver to her. As Heather and Chris get to know one another and their families before and after the transplant, they form a deep connection and begin to wonder if the closeness they feel goes beyond the special connection between organ donor and recipient. The two must decide if Chris’s selfless act is the beginning of a beautiful, true love story.

Starring Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton, and Lolita Davidovich.

“Once Upon a Christmas Miracle” premiered on December 2, 2018.