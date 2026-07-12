The 7 Biggest Moments On ‘General Hospital’ This Week

“General Hospital” had a lot of big moments the week of July 6-10, but these seven were the ones that created big changes for fan-favorite characters.

Cullum is finally dead, but for Joss and other characters the saga of Cesar Faison’s final project is far from over. The lingering effects of that long-running storyline will continue to affect a lot of relationships.

Before the new week of “General Hospital” starts, here’s your chance to catch up on the biggest moments of the week that you might have missed:

Britt Learns She Never Had Huntington’s Disease

One of the big revelations to come out of the Cullum storyline is that Britt learned that she never had Huntington’s disease. Cullum told Cassius that he had created a false positive test for Britt years ago.

Cullum faked the test to make Britt think she had Huntington’s disease so that she would be willing to do the work on her father’s last project. He told Britt the WSB could get her an experimental drug to keep her symptoms at bay knowing that the only way she would work on Faison’s last project was to save her own life.

Britt was stunned, and she’s floundering a little now wondering what to do with her life. She has no job, no money, and rocky relationships with most of Port Charles. She could leave and start over somewhere else. But more likely she will stay in Port Charles, at least for now.

Valentin Returns A Free Man

Valentin Cassadine is back in Port Charles, and he’s free and clear with no charges pending. Josslyn Jacks negotiated with WSB director Z. for Valentin’s freedom and Jason Morgan’s. So Jason will be coming back too, with no charges pending for him either.

Valentin and Carly aren’t a sure thing though. Anna is also back in Port Charles, and Valentin may not be able to stay away from his great love. Especially because she is going to need a lot of help putting the pieces of her life back together.

Cassius Is Alive

Even though the WSB’s story is that Cassius is dead, he’s actually alive and in WSB custody. Cassius survived being shot by Cullum. However, the WSB wants to use him and his skills for secret projects, possibly related to the prototype device that Liesl completed. Family and friends think that Cassius is dead, but there’s always the chance that he could reappear later on.

Danny Betrays Rocco

Danny and Rocco were raised as brothers. It was shocking that Danny would give up Rocco to Jack Brennan as the real shooter of Cullum on the docks. It’s understandable that Danny wanted to help his father, but he went off the rails quickly and gave up Rocco without any real hesitation. Not cool, Danny. Not cool. Charlotte forgave Danny immediately. But Rocco isn’t going to forgive Danny anytime soon.

Anna Comes Home

After six long months away, Anna Devane is home. She’s not ready to take back her job as police commissioner yet though. Dante will continue in the job for now. Anna is focused on her recovery, and figuring out what really happened to her.

Already Liesel has confirmed for Anna that she was really held at Wyndemere. That wasn’t a figment of imagination. But Anna is still seeing a hallucination of Peter August. She’s going to continue to have trouble figuring out what’s real and what isn’t.

Willow Avoids Detection, Again

Willow’s lucky streak just got longer. Nina and Jack Brennan were at Willow’s house with her when Elizabeth dropped by. Elizabeth was shocked to see Brennan fully functional and healthy after a stroke and suffering from locked-in syndrome.

She dropped by to suggest to Willow that the cause of Drew’s stroke might have been something environmental. Elizabeth was worried that Jack and Drew both had strokes in the house because they were exposed to an environmental toxin. Which they were, but the toxin was Willow.

Jack was able to put Willow’s theory to rest when he told her that he had been exposed to a secret toxic chemical as part of WSB business and just happened to be at Willow’s when he got sick. Elizabeth seemed to accept his explanation, and left. Willow was able to slither out of consequences again.

Brook Lynn Confesses To Chase

Speaking of Willow, Brook Lynn may have just pushed Chase even closer to her. Chase interrogated Lucy Coe at the Metro Court pool about her statement to the PCPD that Willow could have been the other driver in Curtis and Jordan’s accident.

When Chase got home, he was asking Brook Lynn about Lucy and why Brook Lynn transferred half her Deception stock to Lucy. Eventually, Brook Lynn confessed that she was the one who set Willow up. Brook Lynn hacked Willow’s trip log to put her at the scene of the accident.

Brook Lynn didn’t tell Chase that she was actually the other driver. However, Chase was angry at Brook Lynn for framing Willow. And Brook Lynn was upset that Chase only cares about Willow in this situation.

It’ s a tricky situation and even adopting baby Phoebe may not be able to help these two save their marriage. Chase is definitely too close to Willow.

The Week Ahead On “General Hospital”

The spoilers for “General Hospital” this week hint that this week a lot of the Port Charles residents are going to be struggling with the fallout from these moments. Chase and Brook Lynn are going to try and save their marriage. Anna will see Valentin, which could cause problems for Carly. And the teens will need to adjust their relationships once Jason is home and free. Lock in, because it’s going to be a dramatic week.