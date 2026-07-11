It was a big week for “General Hospital”, and the “General Hospital” spoilers for Monday, July 13 reveal next week is going to be just as intense.

This isn’t really a spoiler, but Monday, July 13 will be the 16,000th episode of “General Hospital”. It’s been on the air for 64 years. And it’s not slowing down at all.

The Daytime Emmy nominations will also be announced Monday, and it’s very likely that “General Hospital” will pick up a few nominations. There have been several award-worthy performances this year. More on that on Monday, when the nominations are announced.

It’s also not a spoiler at this point that Jason Morgan will be back in Port Charles on Monday. He is free and the WSB has dropped the charges against him. Danny will be glad to see his dad. But Jason is going to need some time to get over whatever happened to him in the WSB prison.

“General Hospital” Spoilers For Monday July 13

The first “General Hospital” spoiler for Monday says that “Anna receives a warning”. Anna is just back from France. And who else is also just recently back in Port Charles? Valentin. It’s possible that someone else, like Joss, would be warning Anna about something to do with the WSB. Or could it be Anna’s hallucination Peter August telling her that someone in Port Charles is out to get her?

It could be that Valentin needs to warn Anna about something he learned from WSB director Z. Even if the warning isn’t from Valentin, given the history between Anna and Valentin, it won’t be long before these two are in each other’s orbit again.

Carly May Not Get The Happy Ending She Wants

Another spoiler says that “Carly is caught off-guard.” That could mean that something happens to Josslyn, especially since she’s still in the middle of sorting through everything that happened at Spoon Island.

Or, it could mean that Carly is caught off-guard that Anna is home now. Carly was very unhappy when Valentin wanted to go to France to help Anna. She’s definitely not going to be too happy about Valentin and Anna being in the same city. Valentin is definitely going to try and help Anna in some way. His feelings for Carly may be genuine, but he’s never going to let go of Anna completely.

Anna has said in the past she’s over Valentin. But right now Anna’s living in the past. She’s not in the best mental state. Her feelings for Valentin could return when she’s around him frequently. This could be a very dangerous love triangle developing.

What Will Happen To Britt?

“General Hospital” spoilers for Britt say that “Britt makes an accusation”. Well, that’s certainly nothing new. Will she accuse Lulu and Dante of trying to ruin her life? They kind of did, so it would be a fair accusation.

But Britt could also be accusing someone of helping Cullum make her think that she had Huntington’s disease. Or accuse Elizabeth of getting her fired from General Hospital, although Britt did that to herself when she locked Elizabeth in the bathroom of her office and ran.

Laura And Tracy

The last spoiler for Monday says that “Laura’s choice appalls Tracy”. That could apply to a wide range of Laura’s choices. Tracy’s favorite activity is judging. It probably has something to do with Martin though.

Martin just came back town, and he’s helping Curtis defend himself. Tracy doesn’t really have any vested interest in what’s going on between Curtis and Isaiah. But Tracy wouldn’t lose an opportunity to put Martin down.