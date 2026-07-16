Taylor Swift Wedding Tops A-Listers in This Category

Pop megastar Taylor Swift’s wedding to NFL icon Travis Kelce has been pretty much the most-talked-about social event of the year.

The fact that the couple took over Madison Square Garden right in the middle of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and pulled off a massively private event is nothing short of amazing.

And it’s that particular feat that has Taylor Swift’s wedding topping A-listers in one interesting category.

According to data from JB.com, the Swift-Kelce nuptials have garnered the most attention across the board, topping other celebrity weddings.

The data show that the Taylor Swift wedding, which took place on July 3, has notched nearly 66 million media mentions. Those figures don’t include just social media. They account for all sorts of media mentions.

Additionally, the event has gotten over 3.5 million news mentions over the last few days, while racking up over 14.6K IG posts.

Those numbers blow away any of the other high-profile celeb weddings in 2026. For instance, Zendaya and Tom Holland’s weddings have drawn 27.8 million media mentions, with about 400 IG posts.

But there’s another big-ticket celeb wedding that doesn’t even come close to Taylor Swift’s low-key ceremony.

Dua Lipa-Callum Turner Wedding Doesn’t Compare to Taylor Swift Ceremony

Surprisingly, another highly anticipated wedding, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, hasn’t generated nearly as much buzz as Taylor Swift’s nuptials.

According to the numbers, the May 31 event has racked up just under 5 million media mentions, while cooling off in recent news mentions to the tune of 3.6K. As for IG posts, the Lipa-Turner ceremony accounted for just over 3K.

That’s a major contrast. There is no question that the most talked-about celeb wedding this year has been Taylor Swift’s. While the event was largely private, it did not fail to produce all sorts of buzz.

That’s a significant departure from Dua Lipa’s wedding. While the event wasn’t exactly public, the couple allowed for far more attention. Still, that situation was not enough to create the hype that the Swift-Kelce affair has.

Buzz Won’t Be Going Away Anytime Soon

For those who might think that the buzz is starting to wear off, they might be surprised to find the opposite. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should continue to make post-wedding headlines.

In particular, their “ultra-private” honeymoon is one that has raised quite a bit of expectation among online fans. Sightings of the couple suggest they are well underway. However, it is unclear where the newlyweds will be spending their time.

As more details emerge, Taylor Swift and her new hubby should spike once again in online traffic. Fans are eager to learn more about the couple’s plans. At the moment, only sightings suggesting the couple could be on their way to Florida have popped up.

In the meantime, it seems that the couple will be bringing their pets along for the ride. That’s not a bad way to spend time together as a brand-new family. The only question mark will be if the newlyweds’ destination of choice is pet-friendly.

But Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it’s likely any locale would make an exception.