Jessie J Announces Split From Boyfriend Chanan Colman After Quiet Breakup

Jessie J has shared a personal update with fans. She revealed that she and longtime boyfriend Chanan Colman have ended their romantic relationship. However, they remain committed to raising their son together.

The singer announced the news in an Instagram post on July 20. She explained that the breakup happened “some time ago.” Additionally, the family chose to keep the transition private.

Jessie J Says She and Chanan Colman Are Focused on Co-Parenting

Jessie explained that she wanted to address the split herself before “rumours circulate or a false narrative is written.”

“Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago,” she wrote. “It has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy coparenting environment for our son, and ourselves.”

She added that they will continue supporting one another “with love, respect and care as friends,” while prioritizing their son, Sky.

The singer also asked fans not to read too much into future family outings or social media posts featuring the pair. She explained that they remain united as co-parents.

Couple Welcomed Their Son in 2023

According to Us Weekly, Jessie and the former professional basketball player began dating in 2021. Later, they welcomed their son, Sky, in 2023.

The announcement comes months after Jessie celebrated another major milestone. In May, she revealed on Instagram that she was cancer-free following treatment for breast cancer.

“‼️RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE‼️,” she wrote alongside a video from her doctor’s office, thanking supporters who followed her health journey.

Jessie first disclosed her diagnosis in 2025 and has continued to share updates with fans throughout her recovery. Now, she says she and Colman remain focused on maintaining a positive friendship while raising their son together.

(Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images) Jessie J and baby, Sky Colman, visit LaplandUK at Whitmoor Forest on December 20, 2023 in Ascot, England.