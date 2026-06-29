Will ‘American Idol’ Change the Judging Panel for Season 25? Fans Already Have Plenty of Ideas

Season 24 of “American Idol” may be over, but fans are already looking ahead to Season 25 and wondering if any changes could be coming to the judging panel (Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie).

Back in April 2026, one fan took to Reddit to ask viewers what they thought would happen next.

“I’d love to know who you think it will be AND who you want it to be,” they wrote after listing possibilities including, “Same panel, Lionel leaves, Luke and Lionel leave, and Full overhaul,” along with potential replacements like Jennifer Hudson, a Jennifer Lopez return, an all-“Idol” alumni panel, or “Somebody in the current Disney orbit?”

Yep, that simple question quickly turned into a lively discussion as fans shared everything from realistic predictions to their dream judging lineup. While there wasn’t a clear consensus, several ideas kept popping up throughout the thread.

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan for “American Idol” Season 24, Episode 12: “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” in 2026

‘American Idol’ Fans Have Plenty of Ideas for the Next Judging Panel

Some viewers think ABC won’t make any major changes just yet.

“Unfortunately I think they will all be back next year. They will probably give Carrie a third year and then switch things up.”

Others would love to see a different mix of personalities.

“I’d love to see 2 female judges & 1 male for a change!”

One fan said they were hoping to see a former contestant return in a brand-new role.

“Yesss I was hoping for Miley when they were choosing Carrie’s spot. I feel like she’d have a lot of advice to offer. Adam Lambert too!! That would be amazing. I love when contestants come full circle and end up judging.”

Another viewer thought someone from a younger generation of artists could bring a fresh perspective.

“I would like somebody on the panel who is within a loose 10-year range past the age cap of 28/29, who has navigated the ins and outs of the music industry. Bonus if they are or were in the Disney/ABC family (e.g., Jordan Fisher, JoJo, Brendon Urie (?))”

Honestly, it seems like most fans aren’t necessarily asking for a complete change. Instead, many would simply like to see a wider variety of experiences represented at the judges’ table, whether that means adding another former contestant, a younger artist, or someone with a different perspective on today’s music industry.

Some Viewers Think ‘American Idol’ Needs More Constructive Criticism

The judges themselves weren’t the only topic of conversation. Several fans also discussed the feedback contestants receive during the competition.

One person felt the critiques have become a little too encouraging, especially in the most recent season.

“Some people didn’t improve/stayed the same because they weren’t getting constructive criticism”

Another viewer wasn’t interested in replacing anyone but thought adding a different type of industry expert could improve the panel.

“I think the judging panel will remain the same but I would love to see a music executive added to the panel rather than all artists. I think that would add a different dynamic and perspective.”

Someone else suggested expanding the panel altogether.

“I wish they would add a fourth judge… I think if there was a fourth judge who’s great at that then it would get the ball rolling with the rest of them.”

There was even a little comparison to another singing competition after NBC revealed its newest coaching lineup.

“The Voice just announced the coaches for the upcoming season: Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Riley Green & Queen Latifah. More interesting than what we just had on Idol. 🤷‍♀️”

Let’s be real, every season fans compare “American Idol” to “The Voice,” so it’s not surprising to see those conversations popping up again. At the end of the day, viewers simply want a panel that offers entertaining chemistry while also helping contestants continue to grow.

Lionel Richie’s Health Has Added Another Question Mark

Disney Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood perform on “American Idol” Season 24, Episode 16: “Grand Finale” in 2026

One comment from the Reddit discussion has also taken on new meaning in recent weeks.

“Wondering if something is going on with Lionels health, he barely sang any parts of Deep River Woman . Luke and Carrie sang the majority.”

Since then, Lionel Richie was hospitalized following a recent medical issue. While that naturally raised new questions among fans, there has been no word on if that will affect his future as an “American Idol” judge. For now, any speculation about whether he’ll return for Season 25 is just that: speculation.

What We Know, So Far

The good news? Casting for the next season is already moving forward. Virtual auditions for Season 25 are open through Cast It Reach, and producers are expected to continue the annual “Idol Across America” virtual audition tour later this summer and into the fall. If the show’s usual schedule stays the same, ABC will likely announce a premiere date later this year, with Season 25 expected to debut in early 2027.

For now, it seems like fans will have to wait for an official announcement about the judging panel. Until then, it seems like the debate isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Whether ABC keeps Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie together for another season or decides it’s time for something new, viewers already have plenty of opinions; and they’re clearly excited to see what happens next.