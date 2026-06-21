Amazon Prime Video Cancels Aubrey Plaza-Created Sitcom After 1 Season

Aubrey Plaza not only has several projects in the works, but she’s also an expectant mother. However, amid all the good news, the “Parks and Recreation” alum recently shared some not-so-glowing information, stating that her Amazon Prime Video series, “Kevin,” has been canceled after a single season.

Plaza took to her official Instagram account on June 20 to share the news about the show, which she not only stars in but also cocreated, produced, and wrote. The actress began, “Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive…”

She continued, “I remember on the early days of Parks & Recs when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters.”

Plaza went on to note that “we are living in a different time in our industry.” However, she remains hopeful, stating, “I hope the machines won’t ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow.”

The “Parks and Recreation” actress included three photos in the post. One from the show, another from the “Kevin” premiere, and a picture of what is assumed to be the cast and crew at dinner.

Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Kevin’ Premiered to Solid Reviews

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“Kevin” premiered on Amazon Prime Video in April 2026. The show, created by Plaza, Dan Murphy, and Joe Wengert, features voice work from Jason Schwartzman, who stars as Kevin, as well as Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Amy Sedaris, and Aparna Nancherla.

The show was well-received upon its debut. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 60% rating from professional critics, based on 10 reviews. Audiences liked “Kevin” slightly more, as it currently sits at an 82% rating. However, this is based on fewer than 50 reviews on the platform.

Plaza didn’t give a reason for the cancellation of “Kevin.” However, it’s reasonable to assume that Amazon Prime Video may not have felt that the series had caught on enough with viewers to warrant a second season. Of course, Plaza alluded to this in her statement by recalling the early days of “Parks and Recreation” before it became a ratings hit.

The ‘Parks and Recreation’ Alum Has Opened Up About the Show

Getty Dan Murphy, Joe Wengert, Gil Ozeri, Quinta Brunson, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Sedaris, John Waters, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Aparna Nancherla

Plaza spoke to Gold Derby about “Kevin” and how it came to be in May 2026. Regarding its creation and her connection with the team behind it, she said, “Joe Wengert, the other creator of the show, and I were in a relationship almost 20 years ago. Joe and I lived in Astoria, which is where the show is set, and we adopted two cats — brother cats, Kevin and Howard.

We broke up, and then there was that kind of thing that happens when a couple that has a pet breaks up, and you must negotiate, ‘Well, who takes the cat?’ Then he started doing a lot of comedy about being a single guy with cats, and it became kind of the whole thing.”

After that, she shared, “Years later, we separately had ideas about doing an animated show about a cat, and he pitched me this idea where he was like, ‘I kind of want to do a show about a breakup, but where the animal gets to decide what to do.’ And I was like, ‘I love it. Let’s do it.'”

Regarding what Plaza has coming next, one of her upcoming films, “The Accompanist,” premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June 2026. Additionally, per IMDb, she’s in the upcoming adaptation of “The Thomas Crown Affair” as well as “Animal Friends,” both of which are set for release in 2027.



