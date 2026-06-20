Ann-Margret, 85, Still Riding Motorcycles Decades After First Getting Started

Ann-Margret isn’t slowing down anytime soon!

The 85 year old revealed in a Saturday, June 20 interview that she still enjoying riding her motorcycles.

When asked by Fox News Digital what riding means to her, the actress, without missing a beat, declared, “Freedom, freedom, freedom!”

Ann-Margret Dishes on Still Riding Today

Ann-Margret noted that she loves the “speed” and still happily rides today.

“Back in Sweden, my uncle, my mother’s brother, he had a big motorcycle,” she said. “I watched him, and, of course, I asked him if I could ride with him. And I did. And that was it. I had to have one of my own

With zero hesitation, Ann-Margret replied, “nope” when asked whether she was ever scared.

“Isn’t that something?” she said. “I never have been. I love the speed. I try not to go too fast, although I do love the speed. I’m joyful when I get on that bike. I don’t get scared. That’s the problem!”

A devoted motorcycle enthusiast since the 1960s, Ann-Margret has spent decades chasing adventure on two wheels, both on set and off.

In one of her most iconic images, photographer Douglas Kirkland captured the star in 1971 racing down a Las Vegas highway on a chopper, dressed in a patriotic showgirl ensemble and knee-high boots.

And if the star gets any second glances from no-nonsense bikers, she doesn’t seem to notice.

“I’m so busy making sure that I ride my bike correctly, I don’t notice things like that,” she quipped.

That independent streak extends well beyond the open road.

At her house, guests can expect to find a sign that reads, “You can tell a Swede, but you can’t tell her much,” which was put up by her late husband, Roger Smith

“It’s true,” she laughed. “I’m a rebel. And I’m happy. I’m happy with my life. I had 54 great years with Roger. I’m a happy person. And I enjoy my work. It’s not work to me. I’m so deeply appreciative of my fans. I do understand that they understand me. I’m serious about being an entertainer, but again, it’s not work to me. It’s joy.”

Ann-Margret Previously Opened Uo About Growing Up With Motorcycles

Ann-Margret also dished about growing up in a motorcycle household back when she was interviewed by Vanity Fair in April 2023.

“My uncle, my mother’s brother, had a big motorcycle. And Valsjöbyn was 10 minutes away from Norway, so my uncle would take me on these great rides to Norway,” she said at the time.

She recalled how beautiful the scenery was back home.

“You look to the right, and it was the mountains. You look to the left, it was the fjords,” she added. “And of course, coming to America, I have those memories, and that never went away, that thing of being on top of a motorcycle.”

Ann-Margret Is Set to Sell One of Her Prized Motorcycles

While she may still ride and enjoy being a lifelong rebel, The “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Viva Las Vegas” legend is partnered with Julien’s Auctions to sell cherished keepsakes.

One of the sale’s crown jewels is her custom 1997 Harley-Davidson Sportster XL883 Hugger.

She rode the bike for more than 20 years.