Retired Homicide Detective Says Woman Arrested For Kidnapping Could Provide Clues in Nancy Guthrie Case

As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie continues, investigators have had to examine many leads and potential lines of enquiry. Yet, there has been no breakthrough and little clue about where the mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie may be or who was responsible for taking her from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

A former homicide detective has now weighed in to suggest a possible new source of information could be a recently arrested woman who was wanted for a violent kidnapping in the area around Nancy Guthrie’s home last month. Although authorities have said they don’t believe there is any link between the two cases, the retired law enforcement officer believes the suspect could be of assistance to the investigation.

Arrested Woman Could Provide Vital Information to Police

Getty Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are seen in front of Nancy Guthrie’s residence during a shift change on February 19, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona.

According to TMZ, 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith was recently detained after a warrant for her arrest was made public. She was wanted for an alleged aggravated assault and kidnapping, where the victim sadly later died from her injuries. The suspect has a criminal history that includes multiple kidnapping charges as well as robbery.

Most notable for the Nancy Guthrie case, though, was the fact that the crime allegedly took place just seven miles away from Nancy’s home in Arizona. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has since said that Smith is not considered a person of interest in the Nancy investigation.

However, Chris McDonough, a veteran detective who is now a director at the Cold Case Foundation, has now suggested that she may still be able to assist in the case and provide vital information.

Speaking on NewsNation’s “Jesse Weber Live,” he revealed how important the information from the recently arrested woman could be.

“In any major missing person or abduction-type of investigation, the investigators are going to cast a wide net,” he said before adding that any individual with a “violent kidnapping history” operating in the local area would be of interest.

“She may not be involved in any way, shape or form, but she may have information that may connect something,” McDonough said. “They’re going to ask her about any familiarity around the Guthrie home. What’s the word on the street? This would be a very standard protocol to try to find her and see if they can connect her in any way, shape or form.”

Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Message About Her Mother

Although there has been little in the way of official news from the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the victim’s family have provided some updates in recent weeks. In one such instance, broadcaster Savannah Guthrie offered an emotional message about her mother, indicating how dearly missed Nancy is to her friends and relatives.

Posting a story to her official Instagram page, Savannah shared a religious image that she has previously posted in relation to her missing mother with the words, “Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out” and a message that reads “bring her home.”

Savannah has returned to hosting the “Today” show, with her first appearance coming in April. She had previously stepped back from presenting on the series for two months following her mother’s disappearance.