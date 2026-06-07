Marcus Rosner Teases ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Future Ahead of Season 4 Finale

Hallmark hunk Marcus Rosner has been killing it as Liam on “Sullivan’s Crossing”. Season 4 of “Sullivan’s Crossing” is nearing the end, and Rosner has addressed his future on the hit drama.

Marcus Rosner Weighs In on ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Future

Liam is Maggie’s (Morgan Kohan) not-so-ex-husband, who returned out of the blue at the end of Season 3 to reveal they were still married. Maggie has grown closer to Liam since she learned the real reason their marriage ended. The addition of Liam has put Maggie’s budding relationship with Cal (Chad Michael Murray) in major jeopardy, especially after Maggie and Liam shared a passionate kiss.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Rosner got real about whether fans will see Liam on “Sullivan’s Crossing” after Season 4 wraps up.

“TBD if Liam will stick around. TBD. I would be open to it,” he declared to the outlet.

Rosner also hinted at what fans can expect from the remainder of the season in terms of Liam and Maggie.

“I think we’re building towards some moments that will really test the audience. Hopefully, in a good way,” Rosner shared, before adding, “I think that if fans are scared that they will be dissatisfied. I think that they need not have that concern. This show is really about Maggie’s journey, and I think that at the conclusion of this season, her love story will really become crystallized in a way that perhaps it wasn’t previously,” the actor expressed.

The good news is that fans have a possibility of seeing more of Liam because “Sullivan’s Crossing” was renewed for Season 5. Bell Media, the company behind “Sullivan’s Crossing,” announced the news last week ahead of their upfront presentations, admitting the show remains number one on the network.

Season 5 of “Sullivan’s Crossing” will premiere on CTV and The CW in 2027. Season 4 has finished its run on CTV, while three episodes are left to air on The CW on Mondays at 8/7c.

Marcus Rosner New Hallmark Movie for Christmas in July

While fans wait to see what happens with Rosner as Liam on “Sullivan’s Crossing,” it has been revealed that he will be back on Hallmark in July. The network unveiled its annual Christmas in July programming slate last month, and he is starring in one of the four new movies debuting during the event.

On the list of new movies is Rosner (Trey) in the film “Snowbound for the Holidays,” which also stars Vanessa Lengies (Cassidy), Kathryn Greenwood, and “Little House on the Prairie” reboot star Skywalker Hughes. The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.”

“Snowbound for the Holidays” premieres on Saturday, July 18 at 8/7c on Hallmark. The movie marks Rosner’s first Hallmark movie since he appeared in “Falling Like Snowflakes” in 2024.

Rosner remains booked and busy! However, it’s not all work and no play for the actor, who’s enjoying life right now as a first-time father. Rosner and his wife, Alison “Ali” Kroeker, welcomed their first child, a son, earlier this year.