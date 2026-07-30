Chloe Fineman Receives High Praise From Former ‘SNL’ Co-Star Cecily Strong

Over the past year, “Saturday Night Live” has said goodbye to many fan favorites. Chloe Fineman is the latest actress to part ways with the beloved sketch comedy show.

As fans look forward to SNL’s upcoming 52nd season this fall, many stars are wishing Chloe Fineman well on her next big adventure. “Saturday Night Live” alum Cecily Strong had nothing but positive things to say about Fineman’s talent and can’t wait to see what she does next.

Cecily Strong Gushes Over Chloe Fineman’s Impression Skills

Chloe Fineman joined “Saturday Night Live” in 2019, just a few years before Cecily Strong departed. During their seasons together, the women became close and grew to respect one another tremendously.

“[Fineman is] like one of the most gifted impressionists ever,” Cecily Strong told Parade in a recent interview. “The fact that she had impressions of all of us was cool and scary and weird.”

Chloe Fineman will be joining the cast of “Myron Bolitar” on Netflix as her next big move. The show is based on a book series by Harlan Coben. While it’s a completely different genre than SNL, fans are excited to see Fineman’s range.

“I hope that she’s just so proud of herself and her seven years there and all she did,” Strong continued. “And there are really fun moments that we get to have on video [and] get to see forever. I revisit [them] all the time, and I love it.”

Although Cecily Strong left the show in 2022 after 10 years, she has nothing but love for the entire “Saturday Night Live” crew.

“I just love these people so much, and they are hugely important parts of my life and my identity and my training as a human being,” she told Parade. “And I’m so, so grateful I got to know them and got to have time with them.”

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Says Goodbye

Chloe Fineman originally broke the news to fans this summer. Though she loved her time on “Saturday Night Live,” she knew it was her time to leave.

“After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter,” Fineman posted on Instagram on July 16, attaching several photos from her time on the show. “It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

The 38-year-old described how thankful she felt to be fully immersed with “the best people in the business.”

“It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away,” the comedienne concluded.

Fans will miss Chloe Fineman, but are also excited to learn more about the talented new comedians joining the cast. “Saturday Night Live” season 52 premieres on NBC on September 26.