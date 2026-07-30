Alicia Silverstone Returning as Cher Horowitz in ‘Clueless’ Sequel Series 31 Years Later

Cher Horowitz is heading back to Beverly Hills, but her high school matchmaking days are long behind her. Paramount+ announced on Thursday, July 30, that it has ordered a limited series continuing the story of the 1995 comedy “Clueless.”

Alicia Silverstone will reprise her role as Cher Horowitz and serve as an executive producer.

Alicia Silverstone Returns as Cher Horowitz

Getty The IMDb Portrait Studio At Acura House Of Energy 2024

The new series will revisit Cher roughly three decades after audiences last saw her navigating friendships, romance, and the social hierarchy of high school.

Now an accomplished business owner and the mother of a teenager, Cher appears to have adulthood under control.

That confidence begins to unravel when her daughter starts high school, forcing her to confront a world that leaves her feeling just as lost as she did as a teenager.

Further casting details have not been announced. It is also unclear whether other performers from the original movie will return.

Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles in 2027. Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date.

‘Gossip Girl’ Creators Will Write the ‘Clueless’ Sequel

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Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the creators behind “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl,” will write and executive produce the limited series through their Fake Empire banner.

They will be joined by Jordan Weiss, whose credits include “Freakier Friday” and “Dollface.” CBS Studios will produce the series.

Original “Clueless” writer and director Amy Heckerling is returning as an executive producer, along with the film’s producer, Robert Lawrence. Their involvement gives the sequel a direct connection to the creative team responsible for the original movie.

“Clueless is coming home,” Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman said in a statement.

Wiseman also emphasized the company’s decision to film in Los Angeles, the city that shaped Cher’s world and played a central role in the original movie.

‘Clueless’ Sequel Finds New Home After Peacock Pass

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The project faced an uncertain future before landing at Paramount+.

Peacock began developing the sequel in 2025 but decided not to move forward with it in April 2026. CBS Studios and Paramount remained committed to the idea and planned to find another home for it, Variety reported at the time.

An earlier and unrelated “Clueless” series was developed in 2020. That version would have centered on Cher’s disappearance and followed her best friend, Dionne, as she investigated what happened. It also failed to move forward.

The Paramount+ pickup gives Silverstone’s sequel a firm series order after its winding path through development.

Original ‘Clueless’ Became a Pop Culture Classic

Released by Paramount Pictures in 1995, “Clueless” reimagined Jane Austen’s 1815 novel “Emma” through the life of a wealthy and well-meaning California teenager.

Cher considered herself an expert matchmaker, but her efforts to manage the lives of everyone around her often exposed how much she still had to learn about friendship and love.

The movie later inspired a television comedy that ran from 1996 to 1999. Silverstone did not return for that adaptation, with Rachel Blanchard taking over the role of Cher.