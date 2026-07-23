‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Fans React to Will Punching Eric

“The Bold and the Beautiful” gave fans a very hard-to-watch moment as Will (Crew Morrow) accidentally punched Eric (John McCook). It all happened in a heated moment as Will tried to talk to Electra (Laneya Grace) and ended up fighting with RJ (Brayan Nicoletti). Eric got in the middle of the two brawling young men, yelled at Will, and ended up taking a punch to the face that was meant for RJ.

What ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Saying About Will Punching Eric

The official Instagram for the CBS soap posted a video clip from the moment. Fans wasted no time filling up the comments with their opinions, which were strong and varied.

“Eric needs to butt out, spoiled the whole scene………For me, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as watching Will smack that smug, obnoxious RJ! 🥊,” wrote a fan. Another fan chimed in to say, “Eric should have enjoyed the breeze and drinks at Bikini and stayed in his lane and he wouldn’t have been laying on the floor, don’t blame Will for this.”

One fan wasn’t here for RJ and his double-standard Forrester ways. “RJ says don’t disrespect my grandpa, but he can throw shade at Wills mom and dad. Good punch Will. Now get on your horse and high tail it out of town,” said the fan.

There’s no question that most fans felt Will wasn’t to blame in the situation. Eric and RJ should have stayed away as Will tried to talk to Electra. Speaking of Electra, fans were not happy with how she handled the situation. Many are over the character and having two guys fight over her.

Several fans are not on board with the writers painting Will as the bad guy, insisting they are writing the character like a mini version of his dad, Bill (Don Diamont). “They are trying to write Will as the bad guy like a replica of the older version of Bill. Which is so wrong,” declared one fan.

Other fans are over the “ridiculous” storyline that has now escalated between the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families.

One thing many fans could agree on is that Will has been turning to violence too much lately, and that’s never good. All in all, though, fans so far are on Will’s side. In fact, one was devoted to defending Will and insisting that Eric and RJ were at fault.

Fans Suggest Where ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Should Go from Here

Another post on “The Bold and the Beautiful” Instagram feed had fans giving their two cents on what should happen next.

“Ok Dylan you saw the whole thing. Electra is done with Will. Defend the man you love. Show him what real love is,” expressed a fan. One fan chimed in to say, “Bring back Luna and Will’s baby. I know she’s still alive😂.”

Fans may get their wish regarding Dylan (Sydney Bullock). Spoilers for the CBS soap reveal that Dylan becomes a shoulder for Will to lean on as he reels from what he did to Eric.

The fallout of the punch will reach far and wide on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” taking the already fractured relationship between the three families and amping it up.