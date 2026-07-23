Is Maxie Leaving ‘General Hospital’?

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has been missing on “General Hospital” for months. The character was written out last summer as Storms took a break to focus on her health and made a life-changing move to Nashville with her daughter, Harper. Maxie fell into a coma but woke up in February for a reunion with her family. Since then, the character has been off-screen, and the ABC soap just dropped a major bombshell about Maxie’s future on the show.

What’s Going on with Maxie on ‘General Hospital’?

On the Thursday, July 23 episode of “General Hospital”, word spread around town that Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) had accepted a job in Australia. Spinelli, Maxie, and their family were moving immediately.

Yes, Maxie is leaving the ABC soap amid Storms off-screen issues.

Further confirming that Maxie wasn’t going to be around anymore was the fact that she sold her shares of Deception stock to Michael (Rory Gibson). These two revelations put Maxie on the back burner and off-screen for the long haul.

It was a necessary move from the show because of Storms’ uncertain future as Maxie. Instead of going the recast route, which has been done with Maxie before, the “General Hospital” writers decided to write the character off in a way that made sense. Previously, Maxie’s lack of screen time had been explained by the character going on family vacations and other random reasons.

Fans hit up the comments of Anderson’s Instagram page for his podcast with Steve Burton (Jason) to share their thoughts on Maxie and Spinelli leaving Port Charles. Many fans insisted they would rather have had Maxie recast amid Storms’ absence to keep characters like James (Gary James Fuller) and Spinelli on-screen.

“I don’t like this! Please recast Maxie and keep the others on screen! I love Spinelli and James!!” shared a fan. One fan added, “Just recast Maxie. We need Spinelli and James!!”

What Kirsten Storms Has Said About Her ‘General Hospital’ Future?

Maxie being written off the ABC soap came after Storms got brutally honest about her future on the show. Last fall, Storms revealed she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm amid a medical scare she had experienced earlier in the year.

The actress has also been embroiled in a custody issue with Harper’s father, former “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” star Brandon Barash. In June, Storms admitted that with certain things happening in her life right now, she’s uncertain about her future on the ABC soap.

“As for what my future, where GH is concerned. Given what’s been going on, I can’t say I will be comfortable heading back to Los Angeles and returning to work. This has been an eye-opening experience about the downside of my profession. My daughter is my entire life; she is (and always will be) my first priority,” she explained in her life update which broke her silence on the restraining order Barash filed against her.

Storms recently issued a message asking for her privacy to be respected for the sake of her daughter, who can Google the actress. The soap star also asked for kindness during this time as she and Barash sort out their custody issue.

Although she debuted a new look in her message, Storms did not address her status with “General Hospital”. For now, it’s the end of the road for Storms, who has played Maxixe on the ABC soap for over 20 years.