James Gunn Turns 60 — The 7 Movies He’s Directed, Ranked

Talented filmmaker James Gunn turns 60 today. He was born on August 5, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Gunn has been working in the movie world since the 1990s. However, given that he has turned his hand to screenwriting and producing, as well as directing, you might be surprised to discover that he’s actually only directed seven films.

All of Gunn’s films feature his trademark irreverent humor. They include superhero movies (including both Marvel and DC offerings), horror, and, of course, comedy.

In this piece, we’ll rank all seven of Gunn’s movies (and tell you where you can watch them). Why not give them a watch to celebrate the man’s birthday?

7. Super (2010)

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Movie’s plot (per IMDb): “After his wife falls under the influence of a drug dealer, an everyday guy transforms himself into Crimson Bolt, a superhero with the best intentions, but lacking in heroic skills.”

Cast includes: Rainn Wilson, Elliot Page, Liv Tyler, Kevin Bacon, Nathan Fillion, Gregg Henry, Michael Rooker, Andre Royo, Sean Gunn, Stephen Blackehart, and Linda Cardellini.

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating: 50% (fan score of 56%).

Where to watch: fuboTV, Philo, Amazon Prime Video, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

6. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

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Movie’s plot (per IMDb): “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.”

Cast includes: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone.

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating: 82% (fan score of 94%).

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

5. Superman (2025)

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Movie’s plot (per IMDb): “Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.”

Cast includes: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Skyler Gisondo.

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating: 83% (fan score of 90%).

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

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Movie’s plot (per IMDb): “The Guardians struggle to keep together as a team while dealing with their personal family issues, notably Star-Lord’s encounter with his father, the ambitious celestial being Ego.”

Cast includes: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell.

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating: 85% (fan score of 87%).

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

3. Slither (2006)

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Movie’s plot (per IMDb): “A small town is taken over by an alien plague, turning residents into zombies and all forms of mutant monsters.”

Cast includes: Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, Tania Saulnier, Gregg Henry, and Michael Rooker.

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating: 87% (fan score of 63%).

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

2. The Suicide Squad (2021)

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Movie’s plot (per IMDb): “Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.”

Cast includes: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, and Pete Davidson.

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating: 90% (fan score of 82%).

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

1. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

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Movie’s plot (per IMDb): “A group of intergalactic criminals must pull together to stop a fanatical warrior with plans to purge the universe.”

Cast includes: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio del Toro.

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating: 91% (fan score of 92%).

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

We’d like to wish the brilliant James Gunn the happiest of 60th birthdays. We hope he has the most amazing time celebrating with his nearest and dearest.

James Gunn’s filmography and some personal info were courtesy of IMDb.