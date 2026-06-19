‘Outer Banks’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, Photos & Final Season Storylines

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of “Outer Banks,” offering fans their first look at the Pogues’ final adventure and confirming the hit series’ return.

The streamer announced that all 10 episodes of season 5 will premiere on August 20. Along with the release date, Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer and first-look photos from the final chapter of the long-running drama.

The footage picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season 4 finale, with John B and the rest of the Pogues focused on a single mission: finding and stopping the man responsible for JJ Maybank’s death.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Pogues’ Revenge Mission

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The official synopsis confirms that the final season begins with the Pogues reeling from the loss of JJ.

The synopsis states that the group is “at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco.”

The description continues, “Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good.”

Netflix also teased the group’s final objective.

“Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning. It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time.”

The season 4 finale ended with Kiara delivering a single-word response after learning of JJ’s fate.

“Revenge.”

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The teaser shows the Pogues returning to North Carolina while continuing to process JJ’s death at the hands of his biological father, Chandler Groff.

After obtaining the valuable Blue Crown, Groff fled, leaving the group determined to track him down and reclaim the treasure.

However, the trailer suggests the road ahead will be anything but easy.

Several scenes show the Pogues facing legal trouble, while another emotional moment hints that JJ may not be the only loss the group experiences during the final season.

One sequence shows Cleo destroying The Twinkie, John B’s iconic Volkswagen camper van that has been part of the series since the beginning.

Netflix’s newly released photos also showcase several action-heavy sequences while offering a glimpse at quieter moments between John B and Sarah Cameron, who learned she was pregnant during the season 4 finale.

‘Outer Banks’ Final Season Brings the Story Full Circle

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The newly released trailer differs from footage shown during Netflix’s upfront presentation in May.

As Deadline previously reported, the earlier teaser featured the Pogues in custody and appearing before a hearing in what appeared to be Croatia. Season 5 filmed scenes in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The footage suggested the group would eventually be separated, echoing storylines from season 2.

According to Deadline, John B, Sarah, Kiara, and Pope are sent back to the Outer Banks while Cleo returns to the Bahamas. Pope also faces legal issues after cutting off an ankle monitor tied to a felony charge stemming from his attempt to help JJ.

The final season is expected to wrap up storylines that have been building since the series debuted in 2020.

Speaking with Deadline, creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke expressed confidence in the ending.

“When we get to the end, I think everyone’s going to be satisfied that we bring everything home and all the stories are wrapped up,” they said.

Returning Cast Includes Fan Favorites and Season 5 Promotions

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Production on season 5 began in June 2025 in Charleston, South Carolina.

At that time, Netflix announced that Tony Crane, who portrays Chandler Groff, and Cullen Moss, who plays Sheriff Victor Shoupe, had been promoted for the final season.

Returning cast members include Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Fiona Palomo.