Chef Joy Lefaucheur Reveals Surprising Career Before Joining ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11

Chef Joy Lefaucheur has become one of the breakout stars of “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 11 as she navigates demanding charter guests, high-pressure meals and unexpected crew drama aboard the M/Y Akira One.

The St. Barth native joined Captain Sandy Yawn, Chief Stew Aesha Scott, Nathan Gallagher and the rest of the crew for the latest season, which is set in Dubrovnik, Croatia. While viewers have already seen her passion for cooking and willingness to stand up for herself, Lefaucheur brought more than a decade of yachting experience to the Bravo series before stepping on board.

From cooking for A-list celebrities to revealing the most extravagant tip she has ever received, here’s what fans should know about the newest chef in the “Below Deck” franchise.

Chef Joy Lefaucheur Brought 10 Years of Yacht Experience to ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

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Lefaucheur serves as the chef aboard the M/Y Akira One during season 11 of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Originally from St. Barth in the Caribbean, she told Entertainment Weekly that crewmates on a previous yacht nicknamed her “little dragon” because of her intensity in the galley.

According to her Bravo bio, Lefaucheur has worked as a yacht chef for 10 years. Before entering the yachting industry full time, she also cooked for celebrity clients, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Despite her extensive experience on luxury yachts, Lefaucheur revealed during a July appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she had never watched “Below Deck Mediterranean” before joining the cast.

She also shared several personal details in her Bravo biography. Born on March 22, Lefaucheur is an Aries and describes her greatest strength as uplifting other people. Asked about her favorite activities away from work, she joked that she enjoys “being successful, attractive, and eating ice cream in Italy.”

Her career has also brought some memorable rewards. According to Bravo, the largest tip she has ever received included a Bitcoin, an unlimited Louis Vuitton shopping spree and a weeklong stay at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas.

‘Below Deck Med’ Members Can Be More Demanding Than Charter Guests

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Although charter guests expect five-star meals, Lefaucheur said feeding fellow crew members can sometimes be even more challenging.

“The crew is pickier about food than the guests,” she told Bravo. “They act as if they also have a private chef. No one ever eats leftovers.”

Viewers have also watched how seriously she takes feedback about her cooking.

After receiving criticism from a charter guest during season 11, Lefaucheur became emotional while reflecting on the experience.

“When she criticized my food, it broke my heart,” she said on the show.

Lefaucheur later explained that cooking carries deep personal meaning because it became an emotional outlet after the death of her mother.

That passion has been evident throughout the season as she works to meet guests’ requests while managing the pressure of life aboard the yacht.

Chef Joy Addresses Luke Brumer Relationship Drama on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

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Outside the galley, Lefaucheur also found herself involved in one of season 11’s developing storylines.

She and deckhand Luke Brumer shared a flirtatious connection early in the charter season. However, Luke also pursued Gen Lillie, and the two eventually hooked up.

Afterward, Luke admitted he believed he had made the wrong decision and attempted to reconnect with Lefaucheur. She declined to pursue the relationship after feeling she had become his second choice.

During a July 13 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Lefaucheur said she believed there was genuine chemistry between them but remained confident in how she handled the situation.

“He has made his decision and is a grown-up adult,” she said. “The fastest way is not always the right decision, which is OK. We make mistakes.”