‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Star Who Became an Iconic Meme Looks Unrecognizable at 28 — See Him Now

Robert Capron is marking a milestone birthday, and fans who grew up watching him on the big screen are doing a serious double-take. The actor, who charmed audiences as the lovable, wide-eyed Rowley Jefferson in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” celebrated his 28th birthday this week, and the photos circulating online are turning heads.

Getty Actor Robert Capron

More than 15 years have passed since the beloved franchise first hit theaters in 2010, and Capron looks worlds away from the cherubic child actor millions came to know and love.

Darker hair, a defined jawline, and a noticeably fit physique have left fans both stunned and impressed.

The Kid Who Made Millions Laugh as Rowley Jefferson Just Turned 28

X account Pop Crave shared side-by-side photos of Capron as his “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” character alongside his current look, and fans reacted immediately.

One person wrote, “The glow up is serious lol,” while another gushed, “Oh, he’s so adorable!”

A third follower lamented, “Bro didn’t have to grow up,” and a fourth simply asked, “Wait a minute! Who are you?”

From Child Star to Meme Legend: Robert Capron’s Unlikely Second Act

The birthday buzz is only the latest chapter in a story that started long ago. Capron first won over audiences as Greg Heffley’s devoted best friend in the original “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” film, a role he carried through three live-action movies spanning 2010 to 2017.

But one brief moment from the second installment, 2011’s “Rodrick Rules,” quietly became something much bigger than anyone could have predicted.

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The clip, known online as “Rowley Waves and Looks Down,” shows Capron’s character cheerfully waving at Greg before catching a glimpse of the pink shawl his friend is using to hide a chocolate stain on his pants. It’s a split-second reaction, but it hit differently with a new generation of internet users.

When the moment resurfaced on TikTok, X, and iFunny in 2023, it spread like wildfire, and Capron suddenly found himself one of the most widely shared reaction GIFs on the internet.

Why Robert Capron Says Being a Meme Is Better Than Winning an Oscar

Far from minding, Capron has embraced the meme wholeheartedly. “From the bottom of my heart, my favorite part now, truly,” he said in a 2024 interview with Feature First.

“As somebody who went to high school and sent around some goofy GIFs and all of that, it is so delightful to me that I am now being sent around as a reaction GIF, presumably in a lot of different high schools,” he added.

He went further, saying, “People talk about winning an Oscar and different things. I think like the goofball teenager in me is very proud to be a part of the meme pantheon that way, it’s very weird but I’m thankful for it. It’s kind of wild.”

How Hollywood’s Typecasting Led Robert Capron to Reinvent Himself

Capron’s path after “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” wasn’t without its hurdles.

Following the franchise, he picked up roles in “The Way Way Back,” “Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket” and “The Polka King,” and appeared on CBS’ “Elementary.” He also lent his voice to animated projects including “Frankenweenie” and “Tarzan.”

As he grew older and his appearance changed, however, Hollywood struggled to find a place for him.

“I really thought I was going to be the male lead with the fat best friend,” Capron told The New Yorker in January 2022. “But, once I was thin, Hollywood couldn’t quite peg me,” he added honestly.

Rather than chase roles that weren’t coming, Capron made a bold pivot. He stepped away from performing to attend Brown University, graduating in 2020 with a degree in modern culture, media and history, as per his official LinkedIn profile.

Robert Capron Today: Life Behind the Scenes and a Future in Storytelling

Acting may have taken a back seat, but Capron’s love for storytelling hasn’t gone anywhere.

He channeled that drive into a writer’s assistant role on Disney+’s “The Muppets Mayhem” and has been working as an instructor with Actors for Autism since 2023.

He has also stepped into screenwriting, co-writing the short film “Vial,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Through it all, the franchise that started it all still holds a special place.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” gave Capron his first real foothold in Hollywood, arriving after just two prior credits, including a small part in 2009’s “Bride Wars.”

More than that, it handed him something rare: a character that generations of fans genuinely adored and still talk about today.

At 28, Capron stands as a quiet reminder that growing up in Hollywood doesn’t have to mean fading out. Sometimes it just means finding a new lane, and making it entirely your own.