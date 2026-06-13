Anna Faris Makes Rare, Vulnerable Comments About Her Divorce From Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt finalized their divorce in October 2018 after announcing their separation the year before. Now, several years later, the “Scary Movie 6” star is opening up about healing from the pain of the breakup and how she did it outside of Hollywood.

Faris and Pratt tied the knot in July 2009. The former couple shares one son, who was born in 2012. Since the divorce, both have maintained a degree of privacy despite it having become a public spectacle. Since then, they have both moved on, with Farris marrying Michael Barrett in 2021 and Pratt now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Anna Faris Recalls Feeling Sad Amid Divorce From Chris Pratt

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Faris interviewed with Variety in June 2026. During the conversation, the actress discussed a wealth of topics, including “Scary Movie 6,” which opened at number one at the box office. However, she also spoke about her divorce, revealing, “I was feeling sad.”

She continued, “I do feel like I had enough gumption, enough of a core, and I have tried to be careful about how much Hollywood infiltrates, but now I’ve been on a spectrum of fame for 26 years, so I would be naïve to think that it hasn’t shaped who I am at this point. But, [forget] the scrutiny.”

Faris shared that, in addition to the son she has with Pratt, her work helped her get through the pain. According to her, “I’m lucky that at that time I had my “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast. I wanted, like, four people to listen and to build my own secret community. I wanted an avenue outside of Hollywood as a way to connect with people.”

Regarding how working on the podcast helped, she stated, “It made me think, ‘I know I could be happy if I’m writing because I’ve always loved that, and maybe that’s an avenue to make money.

I was thinking of a version of retirement, but now, I feel like the opportunities are more bountiful than they’ve ever been! I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude. When people see me, they usually smile and say, ‘Oh, I love ‘The House Bunny’ or ‘Oh, I love ‘Scary Movie’ or ‘Mom’ helped me through that hard time.”

She Recently Opened up About ‘Scary Movie 6’

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Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Anna Faris Getty

“Scary Movie 6” arrived in movie theaters on June 5. While promoting the film, which marks the return of Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Faris spoke to Entertainment Weekly, revealing she had reservations about making another film in the franchise and what it would mean if she did.

The actress stated, “I really did always think that if I were to do another ‘Scary Movie,’ it would be a concession of my soul. Because I imagined that I would be a cameo and that I would be getting paid a lot of money, but not enough. Not enough for my pride.”

She continued, “It’s a franchise that I’ve had complicated feelings about in the past. Journalists would ask me, ‘Are you worried about being typecast?’ And I would never know what to say because, yeah! Of course I’m worried! I am not comfortable in comedy.”