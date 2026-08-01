‘Euphoria’ Star Storm Reid Launches Music Career: ‘I’m Aiming for the Sky’

Storm Reid has spent years winning over audiences on screen. Now, she’s ready to see if she can do the same with a microphone in hand.

The “Euphoria” star is officially stepping into the music world with the release of her second single, “SHOTTY,” just weeks after making her musical debut with “CLEAN SWEEP.” The romantic R&B/pop track arrives alongside a cinematic music video that Reid co-directed with Benny Flash, marking her directorial debut.

For Reid, music has always been part of her life.

“I’ve always loved music,” she said in an exclusive with People, explaining that her mother worked in the music industry and often brought her to recording sessions as a child. Years later, while attending USC, she and friends began recording songs for fun before she decided to seriously pursue music.

Now, after recording more than a dozen songs, Reid is introducing fans to a more personal side of herself through her music.

Storm Reid Is Showing Fans a Different Side of Herself

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According to People, Reid described “SHOTTY” as a song about the excitement of falling in love during the early stages of a relationship. The accompanying music video follows a couple whose romance takes a dramatic turn after an armed robbery, ending with Reid’s character watching as her love interest is arrested.

Although she stayed playful when asked whether the song was inspired by her own relationship, Reid admitted she’s currently “happy” and “on top of the world” when it comes to giving and receiving love.

Co-directing the video also checked off a longtime career goal. Reid said she’s always wanted to direct and hopes to eventually helm a short film, television episode or feature film. She admitted juggling acting, performing and directing was intimidating, but the experience only made her more excited to keep learning behind the camera.

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Reid also credited Rihanna, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Mariah the Scientist and Bella Kay as some of her biggest musical inspirations.

Looking ahead, she’s continuing to record music while filming Teyana Taylor’s directorial debut, “Get Lite.” While she isn’t working on an album just yet, Reid said she’s aiming high.

“I’m aiming for the sky,” she told the outlet, saying she’d love to chart and someday earn the same kind of recognition in music that she’s received as an actress.

A New Chapter Builds on an Already Impressive Career

Reid’s latest venture is another milestone in a career that’s been years in the making.

In a 2019 interview with Teen Vogue, Reid reflected on starting her acting career at just 3 years old before moving from Atlanta to Los Angeles at age 9 to pursue acting full time. She landed early roles in “12 Years a Slave” and “A Wrinkle in Time” before starring in HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “When They See Us.” Even then, Reid said she wanted to do more than act, sharing her dreams of telling meaningful stories through producing and directing.

She’s continued making those goals a reality.

Per Deadline, Reid earned her first Emmy Award in 2024 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Riley Abel in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” adding another major achievement to her growing résumé.

Now, with acting, directing and music all on her plate, Reid is proving she’s only getting started.

“I really want the music to be right, and I want it to feel good,” she said. “As long as I’m taking my time, having fun and learning, that’s all I really care about.”