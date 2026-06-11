Michael J. Fox Makes Rare Public Appearance With Wife Tracy Pollan at NBA Finals

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan enjoyed a special night out together this week, making a rare public appearance at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The longtime couple attended Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10, taking in the action from courtside seats at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The New York Knicks edged out the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling 107-106 victory, and Fox appeared thrilled to be part of the electric atmosphere.

Fox and Pollan, both 65, were spotted sitting together throughout the game, with cameras occasionally capturing the couple as they watched the dramatic matchup unfold.

Fans Loved Seeing Fox

Fans quickly took notice of the actor’s appearance and flooded social media with supportive messages.

“Michael looks great,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “He’s such a fan. Never misses a game.”

Others focused on the couple’s enduring relationship.

“They look great!” and, “Couple goals.”

“God bless him,” another wrote. While others commented on how “he still looks good.”

The crowd inside Madison Square Garden also gave Fox a warm welcome.

During the game, he was featured on the arena’s Jumbotron and introduced with a clip from his iconic film “Back to the Future.”

The moment drew cheers from fans, many of whom have followed his career for decades.

Fox has long been a devoted Knicks supporter and has been seen at several playoff games during the team’s postseason run.

Last month, he attended two playoff contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers, continuing his tradition of cheering on his favorite team whenever possible.

Fox Recently Celebrated a Birthday

The outing came just days after another milestone for the beloved actor.

On June 9, Fox celebrated his birthday, prompting Pollan to share a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“Happy birthday handsome! So excited to share another one with you, I love you Mikes ❤️,” Pollan wrote alongside two personal photos of the pair.

The sweet message resonated with fans, many of whom praised the couple’s enduring bond.

Fox and Pollan’s relationship spans more than four decades.

The two first met in 1985 while playing love interests on the hit sitcom “Family Ties.”

Although they later went their separate ways professionally, they reconnected in 1987 while working on the film “Bright Lights, Big City.”

Their relationship quickly blossomed, and they married in 1988.

That same year, Fox received a diagnosis that would ultimately change his life.

At just 29 years old, he learned he had young-onset Parkinson’s disease.

While he initially kept the diagnosis private, he publicly revealed it seven years later and has since become one of the most recognizable advocates for Parkinson’s research and awareness.

Throughout the challenges that followed, Pollan remained by his side.

Together, the couple built a family and welcomed four children: son Sam, twin daughters Aquinnah and Kathleen, and daughter Esmé.

Over the years, Fox has frequently credited his wife and family for helping him navigate both the highs and lows of life.

Their latest appearance at the NBA Finals served as another reminder of their lasting partnership.

While the Knicks’ dramatic victory gave fans plenty to celebrate, many were just as excited to see Fox smiling courtside alongside Pollan during a memorable date night in New York City.