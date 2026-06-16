Jen Hamilton Confirms Split From Husband in Emotional New Video: ‘This Wasn’t a Falling Out of Love’

Beloved influencer Jen Hamilton confirmed that she and husband Brian Hamilton have separated in a video shared via social media. The couple — who share sons Ellis and Luke — drafted a joint statement days after rumors began to swirl of their relationship troubles.

“Yes, we are separating. This comes with enormous pain for the both of us but also gratitude for the 15 years of shared history, love, and friendship. What we are committed to is loving each other well through this transition and placing the wellbeing of the family we created at the center,” the couple penned.

Adding, “We are hoping our paths diverging in physical location will make space and room for mental healing for the other. We are still committed to being a team…This wasn’t a falling out of love. That’s why this is so devastating. It was about recognizing that sometimes the most loving thing you can do is give someone space to figure out complex things. And that’s exactly what we are doing.”

Jen Hamilton Separated From Husband

The labor and delivery nurse first hinted at marital issues in a video shared on Saturday, June 13.

“Day 1: absolutely devastated. Please don’t try to reach out to anybody on my behalf. That would make everything so much worse for me. Please just let me grieve,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram video. “My heart is absolutely shattered.”

In the clip, the New York Times best-selling author cried for her future self to send a sign that she was going to be OK. Though she did not immediately explain what was behind the emotional moment, Hamilton responded to a fan’s comment, further hinting at a divorce.

“Judging from your caption divorce is hard babe especially when you still love that person but you WILL get through this and be the happiest version of yourself I promise,” a loving fan wrote.

Hamilton responded, “I’ve just never been enough for him.”

In her Monday update video, Jen begged fans to stop speculating on her marriage.

“Only me and him know what happened,” she added. “He is my bestest friend still. There is no meanness, there’s no yelling, there’s no animosity between the two of us. I want him to win. I want him to be the very, very best version of himself. One that he’s never even seen before.

Jen and Brian Hamilton Marriage Timeline

In March 2025, the mother of two shared photos from her August 2012 wedding day.

“On August 4, it will be 13 years. It hasn’t always been awesome or fun and there was even a time we didn’t think we were going to make it. But I’m grateful for mending our family and sticking it out,” she shared in the caption. “Social media is fake. Don’t believe people who act like they have it all together. No one does.”

The couple met while working as camp counselors at a summer camp for terminally and chronically ill children in North Carolina. Their relationship progressed quickly after discovering that they both attended the same college.

Jen previously opened up about a separation they went through, sharing, “I wrapped up my whole identity in being a wife and a mom. Apart from that, I had no idea who I was.”